Crisis Clean Team Named a 2026 Best Place to Work

The Best Places to Work Awards are determined entirely by anonymous employee feedback, evaluating workplace culture, leadership, communication, and overall employee experience. Winners are selected using a proprietary scoring methodology that compares organizations within similar workforce categories, ensuring recognition reflects genuine employee sentiment.

For Crisis Clean Team, the award reflects a culture intentionally built around compassion, respect, and the belief that caring for people begins with the team itself.

Founded by Amber Kramer, Crisis Clean Team provides specialized remediation services across Minnesota and Upper Midwest, including drug testing and decontamination, hoarding and filth correction, trauma cleanup, and other sensitive services. The company often works with families, property owners, first responders, and communities during some of the most difficult moments people experience.

Because of the nature of the work, the company has always placed a strong emphasis on supporting its team members and ensuring they feel valued, respected, and prepared for the important work they do.

"Our work is about helping people during moments they never expected to face," said Amber Kramer, Founder of Crisis Clean Team. "Compassion, dignity, and kindness guide everything we do. When our team members feel supported and respected, they are able to show up for others with the empathy and professionalism these situations need. This recognition means the world to me, because it comes directly from our team."

The Best Places to Work Awards are based solely on employee survey participation. The Business Intelligence Group evaluates responses using a weighted scoring model designed to reflect authentic employee engagement and workplace satisfaction.

For Crisis Clean Team, the recognition reinforces the company's commitment to building a workplace grounded in empathy, teamwork, and a shared mission of helping people through crisis with compassion and professionalism.

The Best Places to Work Awards, administered annually by the Business Intelligence Group since 2016, recognize organizations that demonstrate measurable excellence in workplace culture based entirely on employee feedback.

About Crisis Clean Team

Crisis Clean Team is a Minnesota-based biohazard remediation company providing professional cleanup services including trauma cleanup, unattended death cleanup, hoarding cleanup, drug testing and decontamination, odor abatement, and other specialized services. Founded by Amber Kramer, the company serves residential, commercial, and public sector clients throughout Minnesota with a focus on discretion, professionalism, and compassionate care during difficult situations.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group recognizes organizations, products, and leaders that demonstrate excellence in business performance, innovation, and workplace culture. Through programs such as the Best Places to Work Awards, the organization honors companies where employee engagement and leadership drive meaningful results. Winners are evaluated through structured scoring and direct employee feedback.

