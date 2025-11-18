Crisis24 Global Risk Forecast 2026: Future Ready, Now

Annual report equips organizations to seize opportunities in a world that is faster, more connected and harder to predict

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced the rollout of the Crisis24 Global Risk Forecast 2026. This report provides an annual outlook for leaders, equipping them to anticipate what's next, seize opportunities and protect people and operations in the year ahead.

An exclusive first look at the 2026 report will be shared at a webinar on November 20 before its full publication in early December.

"With the largest team of intelligence analysts in the private sector, Crisis24 translates complex signals into the clear insights organizations need to make better, faster decisions to manage risk, build resilience and seize opportunities in a world that is faster, more connected and harder to predict," said Mick Sharp, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Intelligence at Crisis24. "With the return to increasingly intensive state competition, shocks will spread faster across digital and physical domains. Crisis24's unmatched 24/7 global intelligence, security and medical capabilities, as well as our AI-driven software platforms, enable businesses to navigate this landscape confidently and turn today's risks into tomorrow's opportunities."

The Global Risk Forecast finds that 2026 will be shaped by two key dynamics:

A polarized, transactional world will amplify geopolitical volatility: ongoing and emerging conflicts as well as persistent policy divergence, shifting allegiances and evolving trade policies will continue to create uncertainty – compounded by factors such as extreme weather and economic instability.

ongoing and emerging conflicts as well as persistent policy divergence, shifting allegiances and evolving trade policies will continue to create uncertainty – compounded by factors such as extreme weather and economic instability. Technology will multiply risk and opportunity as adversaries adopt and adapt at pace: technology is no longer just a tool, but an accelerant. With shifting alliances and rapid adoption by state and non-state actors, technology and AI are both a competitive arena and a weapon, while deploying new technology increases exposure as well as opportunities.

2026 Outlook for the Americas

Across the Americas, businesses will face heightened security risk driven by evolving criminal tactics, major event disruptions and grievance-driven violence. Key judgments include:

Organized crime groups in Latin America will weaponize drones, AI and new smuggling methods to diversify beyond drug trafficking, escalating risks to corporate security, cyber resilience and supply chains.

Heightened security, protests and drug trafficking organization exploitation will create significant operational and reputational risks for businesses near FIFA World Cup venues in the US, Canada and Mexico.

In the US, lone actors driven by grievances and polarization will increasingly target corporate and political leaders, specific industries, and infrastructure, amplifying threats to personnel and assets. Large public gatherings will be particularly vulnerable to mass casualty events.

The Crisis24 Global Risk Forecast 2026 draws on the expertise of the company's regional and thematic intelligence analysts to identify trends, anticipate threats and offer informed advice. The full report covers every geography and key risk trends for sectors such as cybersecurity, global health, the environment, aviation and energy, as well as supply chain concerns.

Crisis24 offers clients access to a 24/7 global network of intelligence analysts, operation centers and unmatched on-the-ground capabilities, including security and medical assistance and crisis response services. The close integration of intelligence, operations and technology differentiates Crisis24, providing a comprehensive and holistic approach to risk management. Continuous innovation is at the heart of the company, and the Crisis24 Horizon integrated risk management platform was recently further enhanced with powerful new AI-driven features, enabling organizations to seamlessly manage risk and communicate globally within a unified solution.

To deliver on its mission of enabling organizations and prominent individuals to operate confidently anywhere on earth, Crisis24 also recently announced the launch of AiiA Powered by Palantir – a revolutionary AI-driven anticipatory intelligence platform that aims to reimagine decision making at the C-suite and Board level – as well as the Private Strategic Group CISO On-Demand solution, which provides elite-level cybersecurity protection and consultancy for high-profile individuals, executives and family offices.

Register here for the Global Risk Forecast 2026 webinar on November 20, 2025, and to be notified when the full report is published in early December.

