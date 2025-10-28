Crisis24 Private Strategic Group Launches CISO On-Demand Elite Cybersecurity Protection for Prominent Individuals and Family Offices

New Chief Information Security Officer On-Demand solution adds complete cybersecurity protection to existing physical security and global medical concierge capabilities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider in integrated risk management, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced the launch of its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) On-Demand solution within its Crisis24 Private Strategic Group division. The addition of CISO On-Demand brings together personal protection and physical security, elite medical concierge services and cyber protection for prominent individuals and families.

CISO On-Demand is specifically designed to protect high-profile individuals and their families, executives and family offices from the sophisticated and rising digital threats they face. Within CISO On-Demand, the Cyber Protect offering is a white-glove cyber protection solution ready for immediate deployment, designed to fit seamlessly with clients' lifestyles.

"High-profile individuals and family offices face a unique and evolving set of digital threats, which off-the-shelf cybersecurity solutions simply cannot mitigate," said Ghonche Alavi, Director, Cyber at Crisis24. "CISO On-Demand is built on Crisis24's many years of experience supporting some of the world's most prominent organizations and influential people. This premium service is delivered with absolute discretion and trust, providing a highly personalized, high-touch security partnership that adapts to each client's digital footprint, risk profile and lifestyle. Every case is managed with meticulous care to safeguard privacy, protect assets, and preserve reputation, especially important with new threat vectors accelerated by the rise of AI."

The CISO On-Demand Cyber Protect solution includes:

Absolute Privacy Protection: clients' digital footprints are reduced, and their identity is shielded, with real-time surface, dark and deep web monitoring to uncover and eliminate exposed personal data. Personalized remediation is provided if any breaches are uncovered.

clients' digital footprints are reduced, and their identity is shielded, with real-time surface, dark and deep web monitoring to uncover and eliminate exposed personal data. Personalized remediation is provided if any breaches are uncovered. Advanced Cyber Risk Reduction : proactive risk reduction measures are tailored to each client, with a strategic approach that combines human expertise with the latest technology. Examples include comprehensive assessments of residences' and family offices' network infrastructure and devices, and customized penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities.

: proactive risk reduction measures are tailored to each client, with a strategic approach that combines human expertise with the latest technology. Examples include comprehensive assessments of residences' and family offices' network infrastructure and devices, and customized penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities. 24/7/365 Cyber Incident Response: Crisis24 Private Strategic Group responds instantly to cyber incidents, such as breaches, ransomware and phishing attacks, providing expert containment and mitigation, as well as forensics and discreet strategic and legal support, to safeguard clients' privacy and ensure peace of mind.

Crisis24 Private Strategic Group responds instantly to cyber incidents, such as breaches, ransomware and phishing attacks, providing expert containment and mitigation, as well as forensics and discreet strategic and legal support, to safeguard clients' privacy and ensure peace of mind. DigitalTrace Coverage: Crisis24's proprietary profiling, monitoring and data breach alert solution is now available for individuals and families. Leveraging world-class open-source intelligence and the most extensive deep and dark web dataset, DigitalTrace delivers 24/7 monitoring, real-time alerts and expert guidance.

The launch of CISO On-Demand within Crisis24 Private Strategic Group reflects Crisis24's ongoing commitment to evolving alongside the digital threat landscape, delivering solutions that enable prominent individuals and organizations to operate with confidence in a highly interconnected and increasingly complex world. Crisis24 is at the forefront of AI innovation in security and risk management, having recently launched the Crisis24 AiiA Powered by Palantir AI-driven anticipatory intelligence solution for C-suite executives and board members, as well as significant AI upgrades to the Crisis24 Horizon integrated risk management platform.

CISO On-Demand is part of Crisis24 Private Strategic Group's comprehensive solution for prominent executives, as well as high net worth or influential individuals and families. Crisis24 Private Strategic Group also offers personal protection services and a Global Medical Concierge Practice headed by former White House medical directors, giving clients the freedom to focus on what matters most in life. Crisis24 Private Strategic Group is well-versed in family governance, having served many founder-led, multi-generational, and multi-family offices, and can offer proven, world-class guidance in effectively managing privacy, protection and health.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

SOURCE Crisis24