Crisis24 Launches Digital Executive Protection to Close the Cybersecurity Gap Around Senior Executives

New service extends continuous cyber and privacy protection beyond the corporate perimeter to cover senior executives' personal devices, home networks, digital footprints and families

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced leader in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced the launch of Digital Executive Protection, a specialized cybersecurity service designed to help enterprises protect their senior leaders from the cyber and privacy risks that exist outside the corporate network and perimeter.

Digital Executive Protection extends continuous cyber and privacy protection to senior executives' personal digital environments including private devices, home networks, personal accounts, digital footprint and family members. It addresses a frequent gap in enterprise security: while corporate systems are increasingly well defended, executives themselves are routinely targeted through channels that fall outside the enterprise's scope.

Personal channels have become the leading attack vector against senior leaders. Attackers exploit exposure in personal email accounts, unmanaged home networks and publicly available personal information to enable credential theft, impersonation, financial fraud and, increasingly, physical targeting and coercion.

"Attackers know that enterprise cybersecurity often stops at the corporate boundary and are increasingly bypassing enterprise defenses by targeting executives through their personal devices, home networks and families. Digital Executive Protection is designed to close this gap by protecting senior leaders' personal digital environments with the discretion and ease they expect," said Ghonche Alavi, Director, Cyber at Crisis24.

What Digital Executive Protection Covers

Crisis24's Digital Executive Protection service is built around six core capabilities:

Personal Privacy Protection. Continuous monitoring and reduction of digital exposure across public, commercial, and criminal sources, including PII (personally identifiable information) removal from 200+ data brokers, 24/7 breach alerting, and deep and dark web monitoring, with quarterly reporting.

Continuous monitoring and reduction of digital exposure across public, commercial, and criminal sources, including PII (personally identifiable information) removal from 200+ data brokers, 24/7 breach alerting, and deep and dark web monitoring, with quarterly reporting. Home Network and Device Assessment. Structured assessments of home networks, connected devices and remote work environments, with targeted hardening recommendations and implementation support.

Structured assessments of home networks, connected devices and remote work environments, with targeted hardening recommendations and implementation support. Corporate Cyber Tabletop Exercise. Scenario-based exercises for boards and executive teams focused on decision-making, governance and leadership response during cyber incidents.

Scenario-based exercises for boards and executive teams focused on decision-making, governance and leadership response during cyber incidents. Family Member Cyber Training. Practical, non-technical training for family members and household staff covering phishing, social media privacy and secure device use.

Practical, non-technical training for family members and household staff covering phishing, social media privacy and secure device use. 24/7 Dedicated Response Line. Direct access to a named Crisis24 cybersecurity team for real-time guidance, incident response and escalation.

Direct access to a named Crisis24 cybersecurity team for real-time guidance, incident response and escalation. CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) Advisory Services. On-demand access to senior CISO expertise for strategic guidance, board engagement and emerging risk.

The service is designed to work alongside existing corporate IT and security functions, closing the executive protection gap those functions cannot cover.

Board-level duty of care considerations

Executive protection is increasingly viewed as a board-level duty of care and governance issue. Boards, insurers and regulators are placing greater emphasis on the protection of individual executives, particularly as digital exposure escalates into reputational, financial and even physical risk. Crisis24's approach integrates cyber and physical protection where required, drawing on the company's broader capabilities to coordinate response across domains.

Complementary offering for prominent individuals and family offices

For prominent individuals, ultra-high-net-worth families, and family offices – where cyber protection is typically deployed as part of a holistic package alongside physical security and global medical concierge services – Crisis24 continues to offer CISO On-Demand through its Private Strategic Group division. CISO On-Demand delivers white-glove, concierge-model cybersecurity for high-profile individuals and their families, which can be deployed alongside personal protection and medical concierge services. Digital Executive Protection, by contrast, is designed for enterprise deployment across a corporate executive population, from a Fortune 500 leadership team to a private company's C-suite and board.

Further information on Digital Executive Protection is available at crisis24.com/capabilities/digital-executive-protection.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

SOURCE Crisis24