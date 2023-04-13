CRISPR technology market size to grow by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026; Addgene Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRISPR technology market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 19.34%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for the treatment of genetic diseases; rising genome editing across the biotechnology, medical, and agriculture industries; and increasing R&D activities in CRISPR technology. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crispr Technology Market 2022-2026

Vendor Analysis

The global CRISPR technology market is fragmented, with the presence of several local, regional, and global vendors. The competition in the market is intense between vertically integrated companies and small vendors and startups that are backed by venture capital funding. The intense competition has forced established vendors to increase their geographical reach and presence by expanding their production facilities and focusing on product development and innovation. The presence of similar offerings and the increasing number of vendors and startups cause price wars and reduce the profitability of vendors. Vendors compete on reliability, superior quality, R&D, timeliness of service, and service optimization. The evolving end-user preference will increase the focus of vendors on product development, which will improve the functionality of synthesized genes. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Danaher Corp. - The company offers Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, which is an optimized genome editing solution. It outperforms other CRISPR approaches for producing on-target, double-stranded DNA breaks.

- The company offers Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, which is an optimized genome editing solution. It outperforms other CRISPR approaches for producing on-target, double-stranded DNA breaks. Editas Medicine Inc. - The company offers CRISPR, which is a dynamic, versatile tool that allows one to get to and edit nearly any location in the genome.

- The company offers CRISPR, which is a dynamic, versatile tool that allows one to get to and edit nearly any location in the genome. GeneCopoeia Inc. - The company offers GeneHero CRISPR-Cas9 products and services that provide a complete, powerful solution to genome editing needs.

- The company offers GeneHero CRISPR-Cas9 products and services that provide a complete, powerful solution to genome editing needs. GenScript Biotech Corp. - The company offers CRISPR products, services, and resources such as CRISPR gRNA Plasmids, CRISPR sgRNA Services, and Microbial Gene Editing.

- The company offers CRISPR products, services, and resources such as CRISPR gRNA Plasmids, CRISPR sgRNA Services, and Microbial Gene Editing. Addgene Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applied StemCell Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cellecta Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mirus Bio LLC

New England Biolabs Inc.

Novartis AG

OriGene Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Synthego Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by application (biological application, agricultural application, industrial application, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the biological application segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of biomedical research studies being conducted in universities and research institutions. The increasing awareness about the need for multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary genetics research studies to treat complex diseases and disorders has also boosted biomedical research. In addition, increasing funding for academic biomedical research further drives the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing spending on research, the presence of biotechnology companies and vendors that offer gene-editing services, and the high focus on biomedical research by universities and research institutions. Increased funding for research on CRISPR technology from the private sector is another factor driving the growth of the CRISPR technology market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Increasing demand for treatment of genetic diseases

Rising genome editing across biotechnology, medical, and agriculture industries

Increasing R&D activities in CRISPR technology

The adoption of CRISPR technology is increasing, as it is easy, fast, and inexpensive. Gene editing, with the help of CRISPR technology, can cure sickle cell disease and B-thalassemia, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and Parkinson's diseases. The development of effective cures for hereditary blindness and cancer using gene therapy is also in the pipeline. In the future, the application areas of CRISPR technology are expected to expand at a much more granular level and enable the easy removal of any misbehaving gene and reduce the effects of deadly genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.

Major Trends:

Advent of CRISPR/CAS9

Growing demand for innovative therapeutic gene therapy techniques

Increasing venture funding

Significant investments in R&D in the healthcare industry have resulted in the development of advanced technologies such as CRISPR/CAS9. It is a fast, accurate, efficient, and cost-effective genome editing tool and is better than the other techniques of DNA editing. It allows researchers to edit the DNA sequence safely and alter the entire gene function. The use of CRISPR/CAS9 tool is increasing in the cure of genetic defects and the treatment and prevention of diseases such as cancer. Other gene-editing technologies, such as transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALEN) and zinc-finger nucleases (ZFN) have also been launched in the market. Such developments are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Ethical issues associated with CRISPR Technology

Increasing complexity of the gene synthesis process

Lack of skilled workforce

Many healthcare professionals do not prefer gene editing, as it alters the entire gene structure of an organism. CRISPR technology specifically targets the egg and sperm cells during germline modification. This enables the inserted gene to be passed on to future generations. Such modifications can have long-term side effects. Hence, the use of such sophisticated gene therapies has triggered an ethical debate, which is challenging the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this CRISPR technology market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CRISPR technology market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the CRISPR technology market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CRISPR technology market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CRISPR technology market vendors

Related Reports:

The gene therapy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,613.9 million . The market is segmented by therapy area (oncology, CNS, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and others), delivery mode (in vivo and ex vivo), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by therapy area (oncology, CNS, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and others), delivery mode (in vivo and ex vivo), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The cell and gene therapy market size is expected to increase by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15%. The market is segmented by type (cell therapy and gene therapy) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

CRISPR Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 18.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Addgene Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied StemCell Inc., Caribou Biosciences Inc., Cellecta Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Danaher Corp., Editas Medicine Inc., GeneCopoeia Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis AG, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Synthego Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

