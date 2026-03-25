Crispy Green Highlights Snack Time Shift and Pantry Reset Trend as Families Rethink Eating Habits

Families Turn to Simple, Nutritious Snacks That Fit Busy Routines as National Nutrition Month Winds Down

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Nutrition Month winds down, it's the perfect time for families to carry the momentum forward by building simple, sustainable habits that support everyday eating. Crispy Green®, maker of Crispy Fruit™ freeze-dried snacks, highlights how families are rethinking everyday eating—starting with snack time and what they keep in their pantry.

With children snacking frequently throughout the week and schedules growing increasingly busy, parents seek simple, nutritious options that are easy to keep on hand.

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit 4-packs in seven flavors-strawberry, mango, pineapple, apple, tangerine, pear, and banana-are naturally sweet, fun to eat, and made with 100% fruit and no added sugar. Kids enjoying Crispy Fruit by Green Green, a naturally sweet, fun-to-eat snack made with 100% freeze-dried fruit and no added sugar.

Meeting the Needs of Busy Families

As snack time becomes a more central part of daily routines, parents prioritize foods that are easy to pack and made with recognizable ingredients.

Crispy Fruit™ from Crispy Green®, made with 100% pure fruit and no added sugar, offers a nutritious, naturally sweet snack with simple, clean ingredients. The freeze-drying process removes moisture, preserving the fruit's nutrients and creating a light, naturally sweet crunch families enjoy. Crispy Fruit™ makes it easy to keep the feel-good habits built during National Nutrition Month going well beyond March.

Popular flavors like strawberry, mango, apple, and pineapple keep snack time interesting, making it easier for families to enjoy these everyday moments together at home or on the go.

The brand was featured in a National Nutrition Month segment focused on simple ways to snack smarter. In a Living Local Carolina segment, Dr. Nicole Avena, neuroscientist, nutrition expert, and author of Sugarless, highlights Crispy Fruit as a naturally sweet, kid-friendly snack that's fun to eat. Watch the clip here.

The Rise of the Snack Moment

Families today consider snacking a significant part of their eating, especially for children.

A survey by World Bakers indicated that many kids are essentially "part-time snackers," and research shows that, on average, children snack 28 times per week.

Families now build these moments—after school, between activities, and on the go—into daily routines.

Snack Time as the New Family Table

As sit-down dinners grow harder to coordinate, snack time emerges as a reliable opportunity for families to reconnect.

Parents are using these moments to:

check in with their children

share a quick break together

provide energy for what's next

This shift makes snacks part of everyday family routines—not just a convenience.

The Pantry Reset Trend

For National Nutrition Month 2026, many families embrace "pantry resets"—organizing and restocking their kitchens to support everyday eating habits. They focus on simpler choices, recognizable ingredients, and snacks without added sugar that are easy to pack and store.

Quick Guide: How to Do a Pantry Reset

Families can take a simple approach:

Take Inventory: Review pantry, refrigerator, and freezer items.



Organize for Access: Keep frequently used foods at eye level.



Read Ingredient Lists: Look for fewer, recognizable ingredients.



Make Gradual Changes: Replace items over time.



Keep It Practical: Choose foods that fit real routines.

Crispy Fruit was also featured in expert-recommended snack picks during National Nutrition Month. In a Daytime Tampa segment, Dietitians' Top Picks for National Nutrition Month, Toby Amidor showcases simple, quick, and flavorful recipes that prove healthy eating does not have to be boring. Watch the clip here.

"Snack time has become one of the most consistent moments in a family's day," said Angela Liu, founder and CEO of Crispy Green. "Parents are looking for options that are simple, nutritious, and made from real ingredients. Crispy Fruit is naturally sweet and fun to eat, making it an easy, feel-good choice for those everyday moments."

As National Nutrition Month encourages lasting habits, small changes—like rethinking snack choices and resetting the pantry—support everyday routines.

With snack time now a consistent part of daily life, parents seek options that are simple, accessible, and aligned with how their families eat today.

Crispy Fruit is available at your local grocers, Whole Foods Markets, and on Amazon.com.

About Crispy Green®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (not a reduced-calorie food).

Contact: Renee´ Hewitt

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green