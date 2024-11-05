CRISTIAN RIVERA FOUNDATION TO HOST ITS 15TH ANNUAL CELEBRITY GALA AT CIPRIANI 55 WALL STREET ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12th, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cristian Rivera Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (D.I.P.G.), is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Celebrity Gala. The event will be held on November 12th at 6:00 p.m. at Cipriani, 55 Wall St., NYC.

Sponsors include Goya, RMM Group, Nissan, Patrick B Jenkins & Associates, Pulse International Realty, My Tax Fella, Maestro Cares Foundation, the Bronx Care Health System, and Hotel Planner.

This star-studded evening will bring together celebrities and supporters for a memorable night. It will feature a red-carpet reception, award ceremony, live and silent auctions, and more. The gala will be hosted by celebrity board members Kenan Thompson, known as Saturday Night Live's longest-tenured cast member; Darlene Rodriguez, anchor of NBC's Today; and Malik Yoba, actor, and entrepreneur. Proceeds from the event will support groundbreaking clinical trials at leading institutions such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College. Funds raised will also provide critical support to families affected by D.I.P.G. and raise awareness of the condition.

Notable attendees will include New York Mets centerfielder Harrison Bader, Chazz Palminteri, acclaimed for his work in A Bronx Tale, actor and rapper Fredro Starr, and director, actor, and producer William DeMeo.

This year, they will be honoring Gleyber Torres, second baseman for the New York Yankees with the Heroes Award, Susan Lacher Director of Koeppel Auto Group with the Vision of Hope Award, and Rafael and Meiling Toro with the Service and Dedication Award. Ryan Hodgson, the father of Braylon Hodgson, will be receiving the Golden Wings Recognition on behalf of Braylon who passed away from D.I.P.G. last year.

The foundation, which is comprised of dedicated volunteers and celebrity board members—including comedian and actor Kenan Thompson, actor Luis Guzmán, Super-Middleweight boxer Edgar Berlanga, Hollywood veteran Malik Yoba, media personality AJ Calloway, and MLB player Gio Urshela—continues to drive awareness and funding toward finding a cure.

The Cristian Rivera Foundation was created in honor of John "Gungie" Rivera's son, Cristian Rivera, who was diagnosed with this rare, aggressive pediatric brain stem tumor at just four years old. Since its inception in 2009, the foundation has been committed to finding a cure to help eradicate the disease.

CRF is one of the nation's largest financial supporters of research and family support for D.I.P.G. To date, the foundation has donated over $3 million to help find a cure and support families facing this heartbreaking diagnosis.

CRF has funded the clinical trials of Mark Souweidane, M.D. who is the Vice Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery and the Director of Pediatric Neurological Surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He is a professor of neurological surgery and pediatrics.

Dr. Souweidane was recognized as one of America's Top Doctors by U.S. News and World Report for four consecutive years (2011-2014), a Top Doctor in the New York Metro Area for ten consecutive years (2005-2014), and a New York Magazine Top Doctor for five consecutive years (2010-2014). He is nationally recognized in pediatric neurosurgery, with a strong focus on childhood brain tumors. He is a highly accomplished micro neurosurgeon, expert endoscopic surgeon, and compassionate advocate for children.

One patient in these trials, funded by CRF, Lisha Ayala, has seen no growth in her tumor and was the first survivor of Dr. Soweidane's trials. She has lived with D.I.P.G. for over 10 years. Before 2012, there were no survivors; now, there are five because of this research.

Don't miss the opportunity to support this vital cause; sponsorship packages and program ads are still available. Contributions from gala tickets, sponsorships, ads, and donations are crucial for finding a cure and assisting children and families in their fight against D.I.P.G. Your support is tax-deductible and makes a real impact. Join us in making a difference in the fight against D.I.P.G.

To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more about the Cristian Rivera Foundation, please visit www.cristianriverafoundation.org.

About The Cristian Rivera Foundation

The Cristian Rivera Foundation's mission is to create a world without diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (D.I.P.G.) by funding research for a cure, spreading awareness, and providing family support. After the devastating loss of his son Cristian to DIPG, John "Gungie" Rivera was inspired to establish the Cristian Rivera Foundation, a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, in 2009.

Today, the foundation's funding has contributed to significant progress in the fight against D.I.P.G., with three children responding well to clinical trials led by Dr. Mark Souweidane at Weill Cornell Medical Center. These promising outcomes offer hope to the medical community and families impacted by D.I.P.G. Additionally, the foundation supports genetic research by Dr. Oren Becher at Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital.

CRF pursues its mission through fundraising events, monthly newsletters, media outreach, and other initiatives to educate and enlighten the community about D.I.P.G. and its devastating impact on children and families.

The foundation also serves as a vital resource, providing support, information, and financial assistance to families affected by D.I.P.G. By working closely with these families, the foundation helps them navigate the challenges of this difficult journey, offering the tools and guidance needed to cope with this devastating disease.

