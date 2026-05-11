Cristin Livezey Named President of Full Compass Systems

MADISON, Wis., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Compass Systems announced today that Cristin Livezey has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In this role, Livezey will oversee company leadership and lead the execution of strategic priorities across the business, while continuing to guide day-to-day operations.

Livezey, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, will report to Chief Executive Officer and founder Jonathan Lipp. Susan Lipp, Chairman of the Board, and Jonathan Lipp will remain actively engaged in setting the company's long-term vision and strategy.

Cristin Livezey, President of Full Compass Systems

Livezey joined Full Compass in 2007 and has held senior leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Over that period, she has been central to strengthening the company's financial foundation, operational discipline, and organizational alignment, work that has earned trust across the organization and contributed to the company's resilience and strategic continuity over time.

Her promotion reflects both her leadership across the organization and her role in shaping the company's future. As President, Livezey will work closely with the leadership team to translate strategy into results, maintaining the customer-focused approach that has defined Full Compass for decades.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as President and to continue building on the strong foundation Jonathan and Susan have created. Their leadership, vision, and commitment to our team and customers have shaped a remarkable company culture, and I'm honored by their trust and support. I look forward to working alongside our talented team as we continue growing and serving our customers with excellence."

As Full Compass deepens its focus on serving customers across an expanding range of professional categories, backed by continued investment in the systems, talent, and processes to support that growth, Livezey's leadership reflects a continued commitment to the principles that have shaped the company since its founding: strong relationships, deep industry expertise, and a focus on serving customers with clarity and care. With a strong leadership team in place and a clear strategic direction, the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth.

About Full Compass Systems

Founded in 1977, Full Compass Systems is a leading national supplier of professional audio, video, lighting, and conferencing solutions, serving customers across broadcast, live production, houses of worship, education, government, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Full Compass is a family-owned, woman-owned business built on five decades of relationships, expertise, and personalized service.

https://www.fullcompass.com/

Contact:

Duncan Hearn

6087167168

[email protected]

SOURCE Full Compass Systems