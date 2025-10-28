Cristo Rey Brooklyn to Receive $210,000 Gift Honoring Late Vantage Risk Co-Founder Dinos Iordanou

Carlyle, Hellman & Friedman, and Vantage executives support Cristo Rey Brooklyn students through scholarships and work study sponsorships

HAMILTON, Bermuda and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School has received a $210,000 gift in honor of Dinos Iordanou, Vantage Risk's late non-executive chairman and co-founder, recognizing the principles and purpose that guided Mr. Iordanou's life and leadership. The contribution was made by Vantage Risk's private equity partners, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, as well as Vantage executives who joined in honoring Mr. Iordanou's legacy.

The gifts celebrate Mr. Iordanou's remarkable journey—from arriving in New York City from Cyprus at age 19 with just $250 to becoming a visionary leader in global re/insurance—and reflect his deep belief in the transformative power of education. Just as he once worked long hours pumping gas to fund his studies at New York University, the funds will support Cristo Rey Brooklyn students who balance rigorous academics with real-world experience through the school's innovative Corporate Work-Study Program. This signature initiative not only offsets tuition costs but also equips students with professional skills, confidence, and networks that prepare them for success in college and beyond.

With this generous support, Cristo Rey Brooklyn will:

Fund immediate operational needs, ensuring students continue to benefit from high-quality academics, supportive services, and the school's signature work-study programming.

Establish a new scholarship initiative, awarding two $2,500 scholarships annually for four years to deserving graduating seniors, beginning with the Class of 2026. These scholarships will help bridge the gap between financial aid and total college costs.

Vantage Risk is also joining Cristo Rey Brooklyn's Corporate Work-Study Program as a new partner, hosting two students and providing funding to cover the portion of their tuition not met by family contributions or work-study earnings. This sponsorship removes financial barriers that would otherwise limit a Cristo Rey student's education.

The contributions and Vantage Risk's sponsorship reflect the qualities that defined Mr. Iordanou's life—perseverance, generosity, and leadership—and inspire Cristo Rey Brooklyn students to carry those same ideals forward as they grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

"Dinos's story is a powerful reminder that with determination and opportunity, extraordinary futures are possible," said Alan Garcia, vice president of corporate work study at Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School. "These initial contributions in memory of Dinos Iordanou not only honor his legacy but also build pathways for our students to similarly achieve their dreams."

"Vantage Risk is proud to honor Dinos's legacy by investing in the next generation of leaders," said Greg Hendrick, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Risk. "We're grateful to Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman for their generosity and proud to support Cristo Rey Brooklyn through our new Corporate Work-Study partnership. I'm personally honored to contribute to this initiative and help carry forward the values that shaped Dinos's life and career."

To learn more or contribute to honor of Dinos Iordanou, visit Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School's giving page: https://form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/cristo-rey-brooklyn-high-school/dinos-iordanou

About Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School

Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School, a 501(c)3 organization, provides students from underserved communities with a rigorous college-preparatory education combined with real-world work experience through its Corporate Work-Study Program. Fully accredited as part of the New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS) and the New York State Board of Regents, Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School is part of the national Cristo Rey Network of 41 high schools that empowers students to succeed in college, careers, and life as leaders committed to service and purpose.

About Vantage Risk

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Stable) by AM Best and "A-" (Stable) by S&P Global Ratings.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. For the latest AM Best Credit Rating information, access www.ambest.com. For the latest S&P Global Rating information, access www.spglobal.com.These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

