Criteo Acquires Brandcrush to Accelerate Offline Retail Media Solutions

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced its acquisition of Brandcrush, an Australia-based company whose platform enables the buying and selling of omnichannel retail media, including offline media channels. With this acquisition, Criteo will be able to provide a holistic omnichannel monetization solution globally for retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Additionally, the acquisition expands Criteo's client footprint and capabilities in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific retail media market, strengthening Criteo's global leadership in retail media.

Retail media has become a multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity for retailers, but many either rely on antiquated processes such as emails and spreadsheets to manage the packaging, availability, and purchasing of their media inventory or are forced to adapt their legacy Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to fulfill the unique needs of their retail media operations. With Brandcrush, retailers can now leverage a purpose-built solution for retail media orders, inventory, and supplier management across all media channels. Moreover, by enabling the self-service discovery and booking of shopper media, retailers can drive incremental revenue without increasing overhead costs.

"As marketers continue to invest in retail media, offline is emerging as the new frontier – and brands and agencies must be able to effectively plan, execute, and measure their campaigns in an integrated way," said Sherry Smith, General Manager of Global Enterprise at Criteo. "Brandcrush directly addresses the current market need for consolidated offline and online advertising management, and our combined solutions will make omnichannel retail media strategies a reality, empowering retailers to own their entire retail media ecosystems."

The Brandcrush platform provides 360° media asset management and activation, ranging from in-store activations such as digital screens, point-of-sale displays, and sampling to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling and inserts, and online activations such as digital circulars, email, and social. Combined with Criteo's first-class retail media solutions, including sponsored ads, on-site display, and off-site ads, advertisers can now scale their campaigns across the entire omnichannel retail media environment.

"By combining forces, we're bringing together our platform with Criteo's best-in-class retail media technology to create the most effective monetization platform for retailers," said Teresa Aprile, Co-Founder and CEO at Brandcrush. "With Criteo's retail media client footprint of 175+ retailers and nearly 1,800 brands – unlike any others in the industry – we're also tapping into their unique scale to truly harness the power of omnichannel across the entire advertising ecosystem."

Brandcrush's platform is available globally and is currently undergoing integration with Criteo's retail media solutions to provide a truly seamless and superior experience for retailers and their advertisers. Brandcrush will also continue to support integrations with financial, digital, audio, and commerce platform partners in retailer's ecosystems.

