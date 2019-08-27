Criteo and MoPub Partner to Successfully Scale In-App Native Ads on Mobile

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, announced strong results following the launch of in-app native ads with MoPub, the Twitter-owned mobile monetization platform. By launching this engaging ad format, which sees 4X higher clickthrough rates than banner ads, total conversions for Criteo advertisers on MoPub inventory increased 90% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019. In the coming months, Criteo plans to partner with MoPub to bring additional formats to advertisers via mobile in-app real-time bidding, such as video.

"Mobile continues to be a major focus for Criteo, and just last year our app business grew 54% year-over-year. As we continue to invest in mobile-optimized creative formats, our relationship with MoPub is valuable to provide access to quality in-app supply," said Marc Grabowski, EVP Global Supply, Criteo. "MoPub provides incremental reach to eligible impressions through ad formats that complement the user experience, which enables us to increase campaign performance for our advertisers."

For MoPub's publisher partners, who span across a wide range of verticals and use native formats in the United States, cost per impression from Criteo's demand is 45% higher than the average across MoPub's exchange. This demonstrates Criteo's ability to accurately value users to reach advertisers' full-funnel campaign objectives.

"We can rely on Criteo to provide a consistent stream of demand from top advertisers and to deliver quality, engaging creatives, resulting in higher returns for our publishers," said Brian Bravo, Strategic Partner Development, MoPub. "We're also excited to collaborate with Criteo on native ads, which complement the user experience and drive higher engagement across mobile app verticals — not just social platforms."

As Criteo continues to see increased demand for its app offerings, it needs supply partners with a large app footprint and in-app technical expertise. MoPub engaged in custom product development to access Criteo's demand for native ad formats, then helped high-profile publishers with significant native inventory adopt its new Software Development Kit (SDK) specifications. This allows Criteo advertisers to access premium native inventory on mobile at scale.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. Close to 2,900 Criteo team members partner with close to 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About MoPub

MoPub, a Twitter company, provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. Our flexible network mediation solution, leading mobile programmatic exchange, and years of expertise in mobile app advertising mean publishers trust us to help them maximize their ad revenue and control their user experience. MoPub Marketplace, our in-app exchange, enables DSPs and marketers to reach their audience through a powerful interface, strict supply quality and viewability measurement, and a transparent bidding experience. MoPub's world-class service brings strategic business insights and data-driven expertise to meet the evolving needs of publishers and buyers.

