Criteo Announces Integration with Zaius to Activate First-Party Audiences Across the Open Internet

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced a North American partnership with Zaius Inc., the Activated Customer Data Platform (CDP), to provide enhanced targeting capabilities across the open Internet. The integration will enable Criteo and Zaius clients to create custom audiences using their first-party data to drive a higher return on ad spend (ROAS). Additionally, clients can boost omnichannel revenue by engaging key customer segments to bring qualified traffic back to their website or drive foot traffic in-store.

"Criteo is dedicated to helping its clients reach new consumers as well as improve current customer loyalty," said Len Ostroff, SVP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Criteo. "Our integration with Zaius enables our clients to create greater value from their data by creating unlimited segmentation possibilities for targeting. From personalized offers to driving omnichannel conversions among specific buyer personas created with predictive insights, this partnership helps marketers be more efficient with their advertising spend."

"Thanks to Criteo's platform capabilities and unparalleled data set, our clients can now better reach audiences with first-party data at the right time and at the right place," added Mark Gally, CEO at Zaius. "In today's fragmented marketplace, advertisers need insights to account for customers' shopping journeys across channels and at each touchpoint. Our partnership will allow our clients to do just that while achieving their core marketing objectives."

Criteo has built its reputation on its unrivaled direct response advertising engine. Combining Zaius' first-party data management capabilities with the power of Criteo's Shopper Graph and AI Engine , plus Criteo's direct integrations with 4,600 publishers, advertisers can reach and engage their most relevant audiences at massive scale. This partnership further solidifies Criteo's continued efforts to provide its clients with full life-cycle marketing capabilities.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

About Zaius

Zaius is the Activated Customer Data Platform that assists growing brands to achieve higher LTV by delivering relevance across the entire customer journey, from anonymous browsers to loyal shoppers. Zaius aligns entire organizations around customer data allowing Marketers to create a relevant customer experience that differentiates their brand and drive customer loyalty. Learn more at www.zaius.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding increased revenues, and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact: Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, [email protected]

SOURCE Criteo

Related Links

http://www.criteo.com

