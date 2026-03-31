Criteo Expands GO with Full Self-Service Access to Its AI-Powered Performance Platform

New offering enables cross-channel, full-funnel performance campaigns in as few as five clicks

Former Google Head of Shopping Courtney MacConnell joins Criteo to lead GO

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced the expansion of its GO platform with full self-service access for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and growth-stage commerce brands. Criteo GO enables advertisers to independently create an account, enter billing details, and launch campaigns in as few as five clicks. By expanding access to Criteo's AI-powered performance capabilities, the company can scale to a wider advertiser base while delivering measurable outcomes across the shopper journey.

Criteo GO Self-Service Platform Speed Speed

Designed to simplify activation and dynamically allocate budgets across channels, Criteo GO unifies display, video, native, and social within a single campaign environment. The platform automatically optimizes spend to drive the best outcome, while built-in generative AI creative tools produce and adapt ad formats, including video, to maintain consistent, high-performing messaging across channels.

GO campaigns have already demonstrated strong performance in the market. Campaigns that include social activation deliver more than 20% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) compared to traditional configurations. This performance has contributed to increased advertiser investment and lower churn, reinforcing Criteo GO's role as a durable growth driver for the company.

"As a growing brand, speed and creativity are critical to how we show up in the market," said Eric Prum, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Very Great, a digitally native consumer product company behind brands including Wild One, W&P, and Courant. "Criteo GO's AI-powered capabilities allow us to move from idea to execution quickly, helping us stay agile, make smarter decisions, and drive meaningful cross-channel, full-funnel results without adding complexity."

As consumer touchpoints fragment across platforms, channels, and devices, many legacy tools remain confined to closed ecosystems, limiting reach and transparency for marketers. Criteo GO addresses this challenge by harnessing the scale of its global commerce data, including 740 million daily shoppers, $1T in annual transactions, and 5 billion product SKUs to help brands engage high-intent consumers wherever they discover and shop online.

"Performance marketing is being redesigned in real time and marketers can no longer afford to operate in channel silos," said Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer and President of Performance Media at Criteo. "With GO's new self-service capabilities, we're opening our platform to a broader set of advertisers, giving growing brands access to AI-powered, cross-channel, full-funnel performance capabilities at scale, while unlocking a meaningful, multi-year growth opportunity for Criteo."

Criteo GO's Onboarding Agent is available today, marking a significant step forward in advancing Criteo's agentic capabilities. By forecasting results and automatically configuring key parameters, the Onboarding Agent reflects Criteo's vision of an AI-powered ecosystem where campaigns are not only automated but intelligently guided from launch to scale.

To support the expansion of Criteo GO globally, the company has also appointed Google veteran Courtney MacConnell as Vice President of Commercialization for GO. Most recently Head of Shopping at Google, MacConnell brings significant operating experience scaling Google's Performance Max solution, as well as a proven track record of driving AI-powered commerce outcomes for brands. In this role, she will work alongside newly appointed Vice President of GO Product Christopher Towl to lead the next phase of Criteo GO's growth and evolution.

"We're excited to welcome Courtney to Criteo at such a pivotal moment for GO," Todd Parsons added. "We've built strong momentum with this offering, and with Courtney and Christopher at the helm, we're well-positioned to scale execution globally and make Criteo GO a cornerstone of how brands achieve performance outcomes across channels."

Criteo GO's self-service capabilities are now available in the U.S. and U.K., with plans to expand to other markets later this year. To learn more about the platform, click here.

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, disruption of current plans and operations by our planned transfer of the company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion"), failure to satisfy any of the conditions to and complete the Conversion, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results, changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes to the marketing industry, changes in applicable laws or accounting practices, and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo