Criteo Named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ for Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform, Q2 2026

Recognition highlights Criteo's leadership in unified retail media activation and monetization

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global commerce intelligence platform, has been named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ for Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform, Q2 2026. Criteo received the highest overall positioning in the study, placing at the top-right of the matrix across both Technology Excellence and Customer Impact.

SPARK Matrix 2026

QKS Group evaluated vendors across platform capabilities, technology innovation, and customer outcomes. Criteo's recognition reflects its unified commerce media platform, which brings onsite and offsite retail media activation, monetization, and measurement together in a single operating environment for retailers, brands, and agencies.

"Retail media is entering a new phase where retailers and brands need more than point solutions. They need platforms that unify activation, monetization, measurement, and AI-driven optimization into a more connected commerce experience," said Sherry Smith, President, Retail Media at Criteo. "Being named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ reflects the strength of the platform we've built and our continued focus on helping retailers scale profitable media businesses while delivering measurable outcomes for brands."

Criteo differentiates itself through a retail media operating model that connects inventory monetization, campaign optimization, and closed-loop measurement within a unified environment. Underpinning the platform is commerce intelligence, which powers predictive bidding, product recommendations, and dynamic creative optimization across the portfolio.

"Criteo is well positioned in the evolving retail media landscape through its unified approach to onsite and offsite retail media activation, monetization, and measurement. By leveraging retailer first-party data, AI-driven optimization, and closed-loop attribution, the platform enables retailers and brands to improve campaign precision, audience targeting, and performance transparency. Its value proposition is particularly compelling for retailers looking to scale retail media initiatives through a more integrated and operationally connected mode," said Umang Thakur, Vice President and Principal Analyst, QKS Group.

The QKS Group evaluation highlighted several areas of platform strength, including:

AI-powered audience activation built on real shopping behavior

Predictive bidding informed by commerce signals

Attributed sales and transaction-level measurement that connects media activity to business outcomes

Monetization capabilities across sponsored products, onsite display, video, and offsite media

Criteo's platform is designed for retailers, marketplaces, brands, and agencies looking to scale retail media and monetization programs across onsite and offsite.

For More Information

Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

Read more about this news on the Criteo blog here.

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Amanda Echavarri, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, disruption of current plans and operations by our planned transfer of the company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion"), failure to satisfy any of the conditions to and complete the Conversion, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results, changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes to the marketing industry, changes in applicable laws or accounting practices, and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo