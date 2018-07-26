Criteo Names Ryan Damon as General Counsel

Damon's appointment is an important step for Criteo as it expands its business, supplying more products and solutions. Leveraging over 20 years of vast market knowledge and experience in the technology industry, Damon will lead Criteo's mission to shape the future of compliance in an evolving data and technology driven environment. He will report directly to JB Rudelle, Criteo's Chief Executive Officer.

"As Criteo enters its next phase of growth, Ryan's expertise will be instrumental in the continued success of the company," said JB Rudelle, CEO, Criteo.

"Criteo is a global pioneer and serves as an industry example of how to prioritize innovation and compliance as the advertising ecosystem transforms," said Ryan Damon, EVP and General Counsel, Criteo. "I look forward to helping Criteo evolve its business and navigate the legal and regulatory framework in which it operates around the world."

Prior to his role at Criteo, Damon served as SVP and General Counsel at Riverbed Technology, where, among other responsibilities, he oversaw more than 10 acquisitions that helped grow the company from a single product offering to a multi-product platform organization. Prior to Riverbed, Damon held senior legal roles at Charles Schwab and Gunderson Dettmer, a law firm based in Silicon Valley representing start up technology companies and venture capital investors. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of California.

About Criteo



Criteo (NASDAQ : CRTO ) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with close to 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Media Contact:



Kenya Hayes



k.hayes@criteo.com



(703) 589-7595

SOURCE Criteo

Related Links

http://www.criteo.com

