Criteo Partners with Pixalate to Provide Additional Protection for Advertisers' Investments

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced a global partnership with Pixalate , the world's first cross-platform ad fraud detection and prevention solution. As invalid traffic (IVT) continues to plague the advertising industry, Criteo is committed to making additional investments that will provide an increased scope of protection against IVT and low-quality inventory. Through this partnership, Pixalate will supplement Criteo's existing IVT detection engine, helping to ensure its advertisers that the media bought on their behalf is viewed by real human users with genuine intent.

Pixalate, a Media Rating Council (MRC) accredited service for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and over-the-top media/connected TV advertising, will work in tandem with Criteo as an anti-fraud solution, to address General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) and SIVT across Criteo's current suite of products and emerging channels. Additionally, Pixalate's Media Rating Terminal (MRT) tool will be added to Criteo's expansive arsenal of protective measures and services.

"Criteo's partnership with Pixalate is another important step in our ongoing commitment to delivering the best quality inventory for our partners," said Marc Grabowski, EVP Global Supply, Criteo. "Invalid traffic is an ongoing industry issue, and the fight against it cannot be fought alone. By aligning ourselves with a best in class third-party vendor, we're able to establish additional layers of credible protection alongside our strong existing tools and protocols, in both pre-bid and post-bid environments."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Criteo, a leading multi-national public company," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "By implementing our end-to-end anti-fraud solution, from media planning to pre-bid fraud protection, Criteo is demonstrating its commitment to the fight against ad fraud."

This announcement comes on the heels of Criteo's achievement of multiple Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) certifications .

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. Close to 2,900 Criteo team members partner with close to 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is an omni-channel fraud intelligence company that works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud.

Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

While grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, IVT and similar designations referenced herein are merely Pixalate's opinions (i.e., neither facts nor guarantees). Per the MRC, IVT is "defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic."

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding additional products, or enhancements to existing products, that may be made available in the future, and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

