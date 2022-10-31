CRITEO PROVIDES GROWTH OUTLOOK AT 2022 INVESTOR DAY

Company Roadmap Outlines Plan to Triple Retail Media Business in Three Years

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, will discuss the Company's strategy for long-term sustainable growth and share its 2025 financial outlook during its 2022 Investor Day today in New York City. A live webcast of the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be accessible at that time on the investors section of the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com .

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Thanks to our world-class team, unique technology, and scaled commerce data, we are emerging as a leader in Commerce Media, offering our clients trusted, innovative solutions unlike any other available today. We believe that we have successfully differentiated our business to deliver sustainable growth, and we are excited to share our ambitions for a successful future."

At today's event, Criteo will discuss the following:

The substantial progress in the Company's transformation journey from a pure play retargeting business to a multi-product, self-service platform;





from a pure play retargeting business to a multi-product, self-service platform; Criteo's renewed client-centric approach and growth opportunities through its differentiated solutions and its integrated go-to-market strategy;





through its differentiated solutions and its integrated go-to-market strategy; Criteo's leading position and multiple growth drivers in Retail Media ;





; Criteo's roadmap and new suite of client solutions that underpin the Company's Commerce Media Platform strategy, and combine Criteo's technology with recently-acquired IPONWEB's leading assets:

that underpin the Company's Commerce Media Platform strategy, and combine Criteo's technology with recently-acquired IPONWEB's leading assets: Commerce Max: Our Commerce Media Demand Side Platform for enterprise brands, retailers and agencies to plan and buy commerce media everywhere;

Our Commerce Media Demand Side Platform for enterprise brands, retailers and agencies to plan and buy commerce media everywhere;

Commerce Growth: Our solution for continuous customer acquisition and retention for performance marketers and agencies;

Our solution for continuous customer acquisition and retention for performance marketers and agencies;

Commerce Yield: Our Monetization Platform for retail media networks for enterprise retailers and marketplaces; and

Our Monetization Platform for retail media networks for enterprise retailers and marketplaces; and

Commerce Grid: Our next generation Supply Side Platform for media owners.

Our next generation Supply Side Platform for media owners. Criteo's strong financial profile and financial outlook for 2025, which aims to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value. Criteo's ambition is to triple its fast-growing Retail Media business over the next three years.

The Investor Day presentations will be recorded and available for replay after the event.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity, future growth prospects and financial outlook and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisition of IPONWEB, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia (including resulting sanctions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have, and inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. could have, an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo