Criteo Retail Media Announces Expansion of API Partner Program

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced the expansion of its Criteo Retail Media API program with new partners including Pacvue, Perpetua, Flywheel, Kenshoo and Tinuiti. By integrating with the Criteo Retail Media API, partners have a new opportunity to empower brand advertisers with more choices for how they manage and optimize their retail media campaigns with leading retailers, while expanding their advertising to reach high-intent shoppers in new cookie-less channels.

"Utilizing Criteo's new API Partner program has been vital for scaling the needs of our brands," said Brian Weber, Director of Digital Strategy, The Stable, an integrated commerce agency. "By working with Criteo API partners, we are able to automate reporting and generate insights across retailers much quicker than before, in a singular dashboard, and dedicate the majority of our time to building best in class strategies."

In a recent joint report with Forrester Consulting, Criteo uncovered that 76% of brand advertisers in North America said that the growth of their businesses depends on retail media advertising. With Criteo's Retail Media solution, brands have the unique opportunity to advertise and promote their products directly on leading retailer websites, in a way that no traditional DSP on the market can offer today

"It has been incredibly thrilling to see retail media gain more momentum as consumers shift to online shopping," said Geoffroy Martin, EVP and General Manager, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. "We are proud to power the world's largest open retail media ecosystem, and we're thrilled to welcome our new API partners to our program so that we can further meet the needs of our customers in 2021."

Criteo's Retail Media solution is a cornerstone of the company's vision to become a world-leading Commerce Media Platform by enabling media monetization and powering global brands, agencies and retailers to optimize their sales and digital advertising returns. For more information on Criteo's Retail Media ecosystem, visit here.

