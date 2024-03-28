Criteo Secures Its First MRC Accreditation for Retail Media Measurement

Now accredited for impression and click metrics across desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app environments

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced it achieved its first-ever accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for display rendered impression and click advertising metrics across desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app environments for Onsite Sponsored Products and Onsite Display Ads on its enterprise retail media platforms, Commerce Max and Commerce Yield. As part of this accreditation, Criteo was evaluated against MRC's guidelines for detecting and filtering General Invalid Traffic (GIVT), which provides enhanced assurance that marketers can trust the commerce outcomes driven on the Criteo platform.

"We commend Criteo for earning MRC accreditation, an important milestone that speaks to Criteo's commitment to transparency and industry leadership," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "Retailers, brands and agencies can now have the confidence this MRC-accredited measurement solution provides in helping them navigate the booming retail media space."

This recognition by the MRC validates that Criteo's impression and click metrics are valid and reliable – providing advertisers with added transparency. Accreditation by the MRC also included a review of Criteo's GIVT detection for both Onsite Sponsored Products and Onsite Display Ads, which enables advertisers and agencies to flag certain invalid sources.

For years, Criteo has been building a commerce media strategy for advertisers to connect with consumers throughout their shopping journey. Retail Media is one of the fastest-growing sectors in advertising and is expected to represent over $150 billion in global ad spend by 2026, according to GroupM.

"This accreditation is a significant step forward in the maturation of retail media, and Criteo couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment," said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo. "An industry-grade seal of approval reinforces our ability to deliver the highest quality, most accurate measurement for our clients to advance their retail media strategies."

To earn MRC accreditation, an independent CPA firm engaged by the MRC completed a comprehensive audit of Criteo's systems and processes, which was then reviewed by an audit committee comprised of MRC member representatives, to ensure Criteo's platform meets the MRC rigorous standards. The MRC's recognition is a significant achievement that underscores Criteo's reliable and advanced measurement capabilities.

