Criteo Takes Steps to Improve Advertiser ROI; Achieves Multiple Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Certifications

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced that it received the TAG Certified Against Fraud, Inventory Quality Guidelines and Certified Against Piracy Seals from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). TAG is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. These certifications recognize Criteo's ongoing approach to combatting invalid traffic and delivering advertising in a brand safe environment.

"The challenges of fraud, piracy and lack of transparency are complex and interconnected, and Criteo should be commended for its leadership in achieving TAG certification for its efforts to address all three issues," said Rachel Nyswander Thomas, COO of TAG. "By working together as an industry, we can protect advertisers' investments and improve confidence in the supply chain. We are very pleased to be partnering with Criteo to build those high industry standards."

In order to achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, Criteo's platform was independently audited by BPA Worldwide to ensure that sophisticated and rigorous measures are in place that are designed to monitor, detect, and block invalid traffic. TAG's Inventory Quality Guidelines and Certified Against Piracy Seals recognize Criteo for adhering to TAG's industry-recognized framework for protecting its clients from appearing alongside illegal and inappropriate content, improving transparency in the industry.

"Ad fraud and brand safety remain a growing concern for the industry, costing brands billions of dollars annually and eroding consumer trust," said Marc Grabowski, EVP of Global Supply & Business Development. "Criteo is strongly committed to creating a better advertising ecosystem today and for the future. Our TAG certifications reinforce our commitment, and represent just one of many investments we are making in our traffic and inventory quality as we continue Criteo's evolution to a full-funnel marketing solution."

