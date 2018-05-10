Criteo's Q1 2018 Global Commerce Review Reinforces the "Mobile-First" Consumer Mindset

"Our latest study shows continuing shifts from desktop to mobile shopping, as well as from retailer websites to apps. Today's shopper is on-the-go and researching across multiple screens, requiring a cohesive, data-driven approach to intersect and influence buying decisions," said Jonathan Opdyke, Chief Strategy Officer, Criteo. "For retailers with physical stores, app adoption and improved data infrastructure are opening new horizons in omnichannel marketing, with online and offline blending into a seamless and measurable shopping journey."

The top three key takeaways from Criteo's Q1 Global Commerce Review include:

Retailers must also prioritize and optimize shopping apps, or risk leaving money and revenue opportunities on the table, as mobile transactions are no longer confined to mobile websites only.

Consumers shift between devices, environments and walled gardens, but mobile phones are still the preferred vehicle for transactions.

Matching offline and online data is key to unlocking shopper intent and purchasing power, especially as omnichannel consumers generate the highest lifetime value in terms of sales.

Additional research highlights:

App Adoption Soars

Apps account for over two-thirds (70 percent) of mobile ecommerce transactions in North America , for retailers with a shopping app. This trend extends across most world regions, as in-app sales dominate.

For those retailers, almost half (47 percent) of all consumers in North America prefer purchasing via app, compared to mobile web (20 percent) or desktop (33 percent).

Globally, in-app transactions have increased by 22 percent year-over-year.



In North America , the conversion rate on shopping apps is more than three-times higher than on mobile web.

The number of sales transactions on smartphone devices grew 22.5 percent year-over-year, while tablet and desktop usage declined.



The health/beauty and sporting goods industries comprised the highest share of mobile sales at 44 percent and 43 percent respectively, beating out other categories such as fashion/luxury, flowers and gifts, and home wares.



Consumers are more likely to shop on mobile devices during nights and weekends; however, desktop remains the preferred shopping environment during working hours.

Omnichannel Opportunity

Despite representing only seven percent of all customers, omnichannel consumers are responsible for 27 percent of all sales.



Omnichannel data is key to optimizing marketing efforts; retailers that combine offline and online data can apply over four-times as much sales data to inform their marketing strategies.

Study Methodology

The Global Commerce Review analyzed individual browsing and purchasing data from over 5,000 retailers, in more than 80 countries during Q1 2018.

