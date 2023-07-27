Critical Code Update for Antifreeze Systems

Some Antifreeze Solutions Found to be Combustible—Major Code Change Requires an Update to Systems, States Performance Systems Integration

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a major NFPA code update that may require a change to your antifreeze system. Antifreeze solutions installed prior to September 30, 2012 (and sometimes even after that date) were found to be potentially combustible, serving as fuel to a fire and in extreme cases resulting in flash fires or explosions upon deployment.

Current Code Requirements

The current code requires that all antifreeze systems must use non-combustible UL-listed solutions. Any antifreeze system found to have a combustible non-UL listed solution installed must be fully flushed and the antifreeze replaced with a non-combustible UL listed solution. All antifreeze systems must also display proper signage with details about the solution installed.

How to Keep Your System Code Compliant

At your next annual antifreeze inspection or upon request, work with your Fire & Life Safety service provider to verify that your system has proper signage and contains a non-combustible UL-listed solution.

If your system meets code, no further action is required. If your system does not meet code, the team at Performance Systems Integration (PSI) can provide you a quote to:

Drain your system.

Refill it with a non-combustible UL-listed solution.

Attach required signage.

To learn more prior to your next inspection and partner with us to create a proactive solution, please feel free to email PSI or call our office at 855-723-3774.

