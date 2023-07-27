Critical Code Update for Antifreeze Systems

News provided by

Performance Systems Integration

27 Jul, 2023, 09:27 ET

Some Antifreeze Solutions Found to be Combustible—Major Code Change Requires an Update to Systems, States Performance Systems Integration

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a major NFPA code update that may require a change to your antifreeze system. Antifreeze solutions installed prior to September 30, 2012 (and sometimes even after that date) were found to be potentially combustible, serving as fuel to a fire and in extreme cases resulting in flash fires or explosions upon deployment.

Current Code Requirements

The current code requires that all antifreeze systems must use non-combustible UL-listed solutions. Any antifreeze system found to have a combustible non-UL listed solution installed must be fully flushed and the antifreeze replaced with a non-combustible UL listed solution. All antifreeze systems must also display proper signage with details about the solution installed.

How to Keep Your System Code Compliant

At your next annual antifreeze inspection or upon request, work with your Fire & Life Safety service provider to verify that your system has proper signage and contains a non-combustible UL-listed solution.

If your system meets code, no further action is required. If your system does not meet code, the team at Performance Systems Integration (PSI) can provide you a quote to:

  • Drain your system.
  • Refill it with a non-combustible UL-listed solution.
  • Attach required signage.

To learn more prior to your next inspection and partner with us to create a proactive solution, please feel free to email PSI or call our office at 855-723-3774.

About Performance Systems Integration

PSI is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its "single-point-of-management" compliance services for all fire and life safety installations and inspections in the Pacific Northwest and the Northern California regions. PSI also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand. 

With over 20 years of fire and life safety industry experience, its highly qualified technicians are carefully factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, PSI's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training. 

SOURCE Performance Systems Integration

Also from this source

Fire & Life Safety Company's Acquisition Heats Up Northern California

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.