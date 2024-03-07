Performance Systems Integration Hires New Director of People, Culture, and HR

Candace Atnip Brings Over 20 Years of HR Experience to the PSI Team.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration is delighted to welcome Candace Atnip as the new Director of People, Culture, and HR.

With over 20 years of experience as an HR professional, Candace has built her career around designing common-sense and compliant practices, all underscored by respect and accountability. She brings extensive experience in building cultures of accountability, coaching and leadership development, change management, compensation and benefits design, and HR policy best practices.

Candace is SHRM-SCP (Society for Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional) certified and a long-standing member of the Society for Human Resource Management and local HR communities. Her passion has helped employers create great cultures, build sound infrastructure, and set the stage for people to bring their best.

"We are thrilled to welcome Candace to PSI. Her vast experience in employee relations and support will be a valuable addition to our team," said PSI CEO, Travis Everton.

About Performance Systems Integration

PSI is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its "single-point-of-management" compliance services for all fire and life safety installations and inspections in the Pacific Northwest and the Northern California regions. PSI also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand.

With over 20 years of fire and life safety industry experience, its highly qualified technicians are carefully factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, PSI's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

SOURCE Performance Systems Integration