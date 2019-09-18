Critical Communication Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Communication Market by Offering (Hardware, Services), Technology (Land Mobile Radio, Long-Term Evolution), End-Use Vertical (Public Safety, Transportation, Utilities, Mining), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)-Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The critical communication market is expected to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2019 to USD 19.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the critical communication market based on offering, technology, end-use vertical, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the critical communication market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It also analyzes the competitive developments - such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches - carried out by key players to grow in the market.

Advanced features of critical communication network, high demand for critical communication solutions from diverse industries such as public safety, transportation, and medical, and increasing need to modernize old equipment are the major driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period. However, budget constraints toward procurement and interoperability issues are likely to hinder the growth of the critical communication market in the future.



Incidents of terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and crime are increasing day by day, and to address these issues and ensure public safety, first responders need an effective and robust way to communicate with each other; this is where critical communication plays a vital role. A critical communication network is a robust, secure, reliable, easy to use, and dedicated network designed to meet the mission-critical requirements of businesses or public safety agencies. Governments across the world are playing an active role in adopting best-in-class critical communication systems and services.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Overall Critical Communication Market

4.2 Market, By Technology

4.3 Market, By Vertical

4.4 Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.5 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Critical Communication Solutions From Diverse Industries Such as Public Safety, Transportation, and Medical

5.2.1.2 Advanced Features of Critical Communication Networks

5.2.1.3 Increased Need to Modernize Old Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Availability of Bandwidth

5.2.2.2 Increased Complexity of Networks and Systems Due to Multiple Communication Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for Reliable and High-Quality Public Safety Communication Systems

5.2.3.2 Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Budget Constraints Toward Procurement

5.2.4.2 Interoperability Issues



6 Critical Communication Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Command and Control Systems

6.2.1.1 APAC to Be Fastest-Growing Region in Critical Communication Market for Command and Control Systems During Forecast Period

6.2.2 Infrastructure Equipment

6.2.2.1 North America to Hold Substantial Share of Critical Communication Market for Infrastructure Equipment During Forecast Period

6.2.3 End-Use Devices

6.2.3.1 Critical Communication Market for End-Use Devices to Grow at Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services to Witness Significant Growth in Critical Communication Market During Forecast Period

6.3.2 Integration Services

6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements to Boost Demand for Integration Services During Forecast Period

6.3.3 Maintenance and Support Services

6.3.3.1 Maintenance and Support Services to Dominate the Critical Communication Market During Forecast Period



7 Critical Communication Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

7.2.1 LMR Technology-Based Critical Communication Solutions to Account for Larger Market Share During 2019-2024

7.2.2 Tetra/P25

7.2.2.1 Tera/P25 LMR Technology to Record Highest CAGR in Critical Communication Market During Forecast Period

7.2.3 Analog

7.2.3.1 Analog Technology Accounted for Largest Share of Market for LMR in 2018

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

7.3.1 LTE Technology to Witness Highest CAGR in Market During Forecast Period



8 Critical Communication Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Safety

8.2.1 Public Safety Vertical to Witness Highest Demand for Critical Communication Solutions During Forecast Period

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Transportation Vertical to Witness Highest CAGR in Market From 2019 to 2024

8.4 Utilities

8.4.1 Need for Robust Communication in Utilities Vertical to Propel Market Growth During Forecast Period

8.5 Mining

8.5.1 APAC to Record Highest CAGR in Market for Mining Vertical During Forecast Period

8.6 Others



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Critical Communication Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

10.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, Collaborations

10.6.3 Acquisitions

10.6.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Motorola Solutions

11.2.2 Nokia

11.2.3 Harris

11.2.4 AT&T

11.2.5 Hytera

11.2.6 Ericsson

11.2.7 ZTE

11.2.8 Huawei

11.2.9 Cobham Wireless

11.2.10 Ascom

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Leonardo

11.3.2 Mentura Group

11.3.3 Inmarsat

11.3.4 Zenitel

11.3.5 Telstra

11.3.6 Jvckenwood Corporation

11.3.7 Tait Communications

11.3.8 Secure Land Communications (Airbus)

11.3.9 Simoco Wireless Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edkle1

