Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report 2024-2034 - Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Advancements to Propel Market Expansion

Revenue for the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, in terms of value surpassed US$140 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Growing Infrastructure Development to Drive the Market

According to a report by the Asian Development Bank, developing nations in Asia and the Pacific must invest $26 trillion, or $1.7 trillion, annually in infrastructure between 2016 and 2030 in order to combat climate change, end poverty, and preserve the region's economic momentum. Although it has rapidly developed, Asia and the Pacific's developing nations' infrastructure still falls well short of what is needed.

Approximately 300 million Asians lack access to safe drinking water, 1.5 billion lack basic sanitation, and over 400 million do not have access to power. Power interruptions impede economic growth in several nations. The daily costs of city traffic congestion alone to economies are enormous because of lost production, wasted fuel, and stress on people.

High Cost Associated with Critical Infrastructure Protection Systems

Critical infrastructure protection often requires cutting-edge technology, including advanced sensors, surveillance systems, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and communication networks. Developing and implementing these sophisticated technologies can be expensive. The development of security solutions for critical infrastructure involves extensive research and development efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats. These costs are typically passed on to end-users, contributing to higher prices.

Each critical infrastructure has unique characteristics and requirements. Security solutions must be customized and integrated to address specific vulnerabilities and challenges in a particular environment. This customization increases the overall cost of implementation. Critical infrastructure protection solutions must comply with various regulatory standards and requirements. The process of ensuring compliance often involves additional costs, including certification processes and audits to meet industry and government standards.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Cyberattacks to Drive Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry

Government Initiatives to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Market Restraining Factors

Lack of Trained Cybersecurity Professionals to Analyze Critical Infrastructure Protection Systems

Market Opportunities

Increasing Usage and Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

Segments Covered in the Report



Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

Security Type Outlook

Physical Safety and Security

Cybersecurity

System Type Outlook

Perimeter Surveillance

Inner Area Surveillance

UAVs

Counter UAV

Others

Vertical Outlook

Financial Institutions

Government

Defense

Transport and Logistics

Energy and Power

Others

Leading companies profiled in the report

Airbus

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Sistemas

Johnson Controls

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos Holdings

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales

