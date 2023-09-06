Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to grow by USD 53.13 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for integrated security solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the critical infrastructure protection market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 53.13 billion. Increasing demand for integrated security solutions drives market growth. Factors such as the growing number of cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure systems drive the demand for critical infrastructure. In order to combat this, companies look for integrated security solutions that can provide comprehensive protection against physical and cyber threats. Tools and technology needed to protect these critical assets from a variety of threats are provided by integrated security solutions. Such factors are therefore expected to increase the need for critical infrastructure protection. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2023-2027

The high cost of critical infrastructure protection solutions challenges the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market. The complexity of the infrastructure itself is the main reason for the high cost. Considerable research, innovation, and technical expertise are required for the development and implementation of such complex solutions. Compliance with regulations and standards also contributes to the increased costs of solutions. Meeting the compliance standards and maintaining the required documentation will add to the total cost. Hence, such factors impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. - Explain. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The critical infrastructure protection market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (Financial Institutions, Government, Defense, Telecom, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes the deployment of emergency response systems. Natural disasters or terrorist attacks require a quick and effective response. As such, emergency response systems enable operators to quickly detect and respond to incidents, minimize the impact on infrastructure, and ensure the safety of individuals and the community. This segment also addresses comprehensive risk assessment and management needs. Hence, owing to such factors, the solutions segment is witnessing growth during the forecast period.

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the critical infrastructure protection market:

Airbus SE, AO Kaspersky Lab, Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Luna Innovations Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, and Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, AO Kaspersky Lab, Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Luna Innovations Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, and Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

