Critical Raw Materials in a Clean Energy Transition - Disassembly with Support from Cognitive Robotics and Machine Learning (ML) Provides Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Critical Raw Materials in a Clean Energy Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Critical raw materials (CRMs) are raw materials that are economically and strategically important for a country or region but have high risks associated with their supply. Criticality depends on various factors, and what counts as critical from a particular standpoint might not be the same from another standpoint. For instance, what might be critical for a solar panel might not be critical for a battery, and what might be considered critical for a particular country might not be critical for another, depending on the available resources and geopolitical scenarios.

This study examines recycling, substituting, and innovating in the mining and refining of particular CRMs that are key for the clean energy transition. Specifically, this study covers cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, neodymium and dysprosium (the 2 most relevant rare earth materials), and manganese, looking at the ways they can be recovered from motors and generators, solar panels, transmission lines, and hydrogen electrolyzers.

The research describes different challenges involved with each of these materials, from both a mining and geopolitical and supply chain perspective. The analysis also looks at important regulations and policies, such as the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act, the United States' Federal Strategy on Critical Minerals, and Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy.

Other areas covered in this research include established and emerging recycling methods for batteries, established and emerging recycling methods for rare earth elements, substitution potential in CRMs, and innovations in CRM mining and refining. Companies excelling in any of these areas are profiled. The study concludes with a discussion of the top growth opportunities in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Defining Criticality/Risk in the CRM Business Ecosystem

Critical Materials for the Transition

Extracting Materials from End-user Applications

The Role of CRMs in...

The Value Chain in the CRM Industry

Bottlenecks

CRMs, Projected Demand, and Deficits

The Mining Debate

Regulations and Policies

The European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act

Other Relevant Policies on CRMs around the Globe

Recovery Potential in CRMs

Summary of the Recycling Processes for Selected Clean Technologies

Established and Emerging Recycling Methods for Batteries

Established and Emerging Recycling Methods for REEs

Companies to Watch in CRM Recovery

Substitution Potential in CRMs

Alternative Technologies and Materials that Could Replace CRMs in Li-ion Batteries

Alternative Technologies that Could Replace REEs in Permanent Magnets

Companies to Watch in the CRM Substitution Space

Innovations in CRMs Mining and Refining

Innovations in CRM Production Along its Life Cycle

Innovation in CRM Production and Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Battery Recycling

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Services Enabling Circularity

Growth Opportunity 3: Disassembly with Support from Cognitive Robotics and Machine Learning (ML)

Growth Opportunity 4: Reverse Logistics

Growth Opportunity 5: Local Mining Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 6: Cobalt Recycling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhs819

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets