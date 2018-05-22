Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

Critical Start's Advanced Threat Analytics Platform (ATAP) is a zero-trust event orchestration platform that powers Critical Start's managed security services. ATAP uses contextual data and enrichment to filter events under "known-good" conditions and provide a single interface to view, triage, escalate, and respond to incidents created by bad or unknown events. As part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, Critical Start's Advanced Threat Analytics app will facilitate the contextual enrichment of events with information collected from the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, without requiring the collection of all the events. This capability allows security operations center (SOC) analysts to triage incidents and subsequently filter good events with multi-stage filters leveraging information pulled from the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework. All of these capabilities also carry over to Critical Start's "Mobile SOC" application -- the industry's only mobile SOC app for iPhone and Android devices so enterprise customers can interact with Critical Start's SOC analysts without being tethered to their desktop.

"In addition to being part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer ecosystem, we share a common view of improving cybersecurity by challenging the industry status quo. Palo Alto Networks customers can now easily utilize our Advanced Threat Analytics Platform app that is redefining the managed security services experience for our customers to one that is secure, transparent, mobile and customized to their business."

- Rob Davis , CEO, Critical Start

- , CEO, Critical Start "We are delighted to welcome Critical Start to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges."

- Lee Klarich , chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks

Critical Start's Advanced Threat Analytics Platform is available now, and will officially be part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework in August 2018 .

. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.

About Critical Start

Critical Start is the fastest-growing cybersecurity integrator in North America. Our mission is simple: protect your brand and reduce business risk. We help organizations of all sizes determine their security readiness condition using our proven framework, the Defendable Network. Critical Start provides managed security services, incident response, professional services, and product fulfillment. Visit www.criticalstart.com for more information.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

