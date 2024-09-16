Critical Start Appoints Scott White as Chief Executive Officer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start , a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and a pioneer in Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR), is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott White as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Following the retirement and this planned executive transition, Rob Davis, Founder of Critical Start, will serve as Executive Chairman and continue to support the company's mission of stopping customer business disruption by preventing breaches.

Coming off record new business growth year to date, this appointment marks a new phase in Critical Start's trajectory as the business continues to accelerate along its path to market leadership in the high-growth category of Managed Detection & Response White is an accomplished technology executive with significant experience building and leading high performing software companies. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at DoiT International, a leading global cloud SaaS and Advisory Services company, where he played a key role in scaling the go-to-market and sales teams, contributing to a 750% increase in bookings during his tenure. Before joining DoiT, White held senior leadership positions at Chargify, Mailgun, and Rackspace.

"I am honored to join Critical Start and build upon the strong legacy established by Rob Davis," said Scott White, Chief Executive Officer, Critical Start. "His dedication and visionary leadership have laid a strong foundation for the company's future. Together with the talented team at Critical Start, I am excited to drive continued innovation, enhance our solutions, and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Critical Start and grateful for the opportunity to have built such an amazing company and lead an incredible team," said Rob Davis, Founder and Executive Chairman, Critical Start. "I am confident that Scott will bring fresh perspectives and ideas, and I look forward to partnering with him to drive our continued success."

Rob Davis founded Critical Start in 2012, and he has since worked to establish it as a category leader in MDR and developed the emerging category of Managed Cyber Risk Reduction.

About Critical Start

Organizations today face the challenge of optimally aligning their cyber protection measures to reduce the risk of breaches and business disruptions. CRITICALSTART® Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is the foundation to Managed Cyber Risk Reduction, which improves security operations outcomes and minimizes the probability and impact of breaches. Utilizing their Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform, they integrate industry-leading tools and proactive cybersecurity intelligence into the Security Operations Center (SOC) — such as comprehensive asset inventories, EDR coverage gaps, asset criticality, MITRE ATT&CK® Mitigations, and vulnerability management. Their security operations team evaluates and responds to threats, vulnerabilities, and risks, while conducting extensive threat intelligence research. Supported by a human-led risk and security operations team with over 10 years of MDR experience, Critical Start empowers businesses to protect their critical assets, demonstrating a measurable return on investment.

The platform offers maturity assessments, peer benchmarking, posture and event analytics, and robust response capabilities. This approach ensures that organizations achieve optimal cyber risk reduction for every dollar spent, enabling them to confidently reach their desired risk tolerance levels.

For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, @CRITICALSTART, or on X, @CRITICALSTART.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Critical Start