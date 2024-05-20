Critically Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Legend of the Rock Era, Elvis Costello, to Receive Industry Icon Award

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that critically acclaimed singer/songwriter and legend of the rock era, Elvis Costello, will be the latest recipient of the university's prestigious Industry Icon Award. The honor will be awarded during the Industry Icon Award ceremony scheduled to take place during Full Sail University's annual Hall of Fame week.

Costello's contribution to Full Sail has provided real-world learning opportunities for students. Earlier this year, and ahead of the "Elvis Costello & The Imposters 7-0-7 Tour" which launched on January 10, Elvis Costello & The Imposters held a multi-day closed set rehearsal at Full Sail Live, where over 500 students and staff from across Full Sail's Audio Production, Recording Arts, and Show Production areas of study joined together inside the university's state-of-the-art performance venue to gain insight into Costello's storied career and creative songwriting process on some of his beloved hits.

The university's professional production staff collaborated with Costello's professional touring crew to both prepare for the new tour, in addition to providing Show Production students with behind the scenes shadowing opportunities across a range of crew positions offering hands-on real-world educational experience.

During the event, Costello was joined on stage by Full Sail Recording Arts graduate, 2009 Full Sail Hall of Fame inductee, 6-time Grammy award-winner, 14-time Latin Grammy award-winner, and Producer/Engineer on multiple Elvis Costello releases, Sebastian Krys. The two discussed their unique paths into the music industry, the evolution of some of Costello's most notable projects, and their musical friendship which has led to their work on 11 releases together. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, Costello has worked with legendary collaborators across multiple genres including The Roots, Bruce Springsteen, Burt Bacharach, and Paul McCartney to name a few.

"We are honored to name Elvis Costello as our Industry Icon Award recipient this year," said Jay Noble, Full Sail's VP of Alumni and Events. "Elvis has provided our students with real-world learning opportunities, while creating unique educational experiences right here on our campus. His continued collaboration alongside Full Sail graduate Sebastian Krys, remains an inspiration to our university community."

The Full Sail University Industry Icon Award recognizes those individuals who have dedicated their lives to being innovators in entertainment, media, the arts, and associated businesses. These industry icons serve to inspire countless others along the way, with a commitment to sharing their success for the benefit of those who wish to follow in the icons' footsteps. Additionally, this award recognizes those who have truly given a wealth of heart and dedication to the faculty, staff, student body, and graduates of Full Sail University.

Previous recipients of the Industry Icon Award include:

Al Schlesinger , Music Attorney & Past President of the Recording Academy (2016)

, Music Attorney & Past President of the Recording Academy (2016) Bruce Swedien , Grammy Award-Winning Engineer/Producer (2016)

, Grammy Award-Winning Engineer/Producer (2016) Don Wershba , Senior Vice President, Solid State Logic Inc. (2017)

, Senior Vice President, Solid State Logic Inc. (2017) Clair Global, Production Company for Global Events (2018)

John Couch , Apple's First Vice President of Education (2019)

, Apple's First Vice President of Education (2019) Dr. Pat Bishop , Director of Graduate Studies, Full Sail University, Retired (2022)

, Director of Graduate Studies, Full Sail University, Retired (2022) Dana Roun, Director of Audio Programs, Full Sail University, Retired (2023)

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 97,878 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

