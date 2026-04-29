CriticalPoint Deepens Special Situations Capabilities and Expands Northeast Presence with Hire of Jerry Levin as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CriticalPoint today announced the addition of Jerry Levin as Managing Director, further strengthening the firm's restructuring and special situations capabilities within its Investment Banking platform. Based in New York, Mr. Levin brings over 25 years of experience advising companies and stakeholders through transformative transactions, including restructurings, recapitalizations, and mergers & acquisitions, both in and out of bankruptcy.

Jerry Levin is the new Managing Director, Special Situations for CriticalPoint

Drawing on a career spanning investment banking, restructuring, and asset management, Mr. Levin offers clients a differentiated perspective on complex situations. He currently serves as President-Elect of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) New York City chapter, underscoring his leadership within the restructuring community and deep connectivity across key market participants.

"Jerry's deep restructuring expertise and proven ability to navigate complex situations make him an outstanding addition to CriticalPoint," said Matt Young, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CriticalPoint. "We are excited to welcome him as we continue to expand our special situations capabilities and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Prior to joining CriticalPoint, Mr. Levin led company-side engagements within the Restructuring and Turnaround Services group at Riveron, where he focused on maximizing stakeholder value, primarily through distressed sale transactions both in and out of bankruptcy. Previously, he served as a Managing Director at Naomi Road Capital Advisors, acting as an interim CFO and corporate finance advisor to a range of clients.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Levin was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Recapitalization and Restructuring Group at Jefferies. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at PRS Group, a $2 billion fund of hedge funds, where he focused on arbitrage and event-driven strategies, and began his career in investment banking at Jefferies and Bear Stearns.

"CriticalPoint's integrated platform and expansive relationships enable thoughtful, solutions-oriented advice and execution in complex situations. I'm excited to join during a period of growth and expand our presence in the Northeast. I look forward to maximizing stakeholder value and connecting clients with an engaged network of catalyst-driven capital providers."

Mr. Levin strengthens CriticalPoint's Investment Banking Special Situations team, further expanding the firm's presence in New York and across the East Coast.

About CriticalPoint

CriticalPoint provides tailored financial solutions through a trusted platform, combining the best of Investment Banking and Private Capital. Backed by decades of diverse transaction experience, the CriticalPoint team delivers the insights clients and stakeholders need to achieve superior outcomes. Founded in 2012 by senior M&A professionals with a passion for deal-making, CriticalPoint stands out for its deep expertise in Investment Banking—including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, deal sourcing, special situations, and valuation advisory—as well as in Private Capital investing, with a focus on corporate divestitures and special situations. When business owners, management teams, private equity firms, and corporate sellers reach a defining moment across a range of industries, they rely on CriticalPoint's proven expertise. For more information, visit criticalpoint.com.

Registered Representative of, and Securities Products are offered through CriticalPoint Partners, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE CriticalPoint Partners