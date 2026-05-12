CriticalPoint Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Capabilities with Addition of Roger C. Kahn as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CriticalPoint, a trusted platform of tailored financial solutions combining the best of Investment Banking and Private Capital, today announced the addition of Roger C. Kahn as Managing Director, bolstering the firm's East Coast presence. Based in New York, Mr. Kahn will focus on sourcing and executing mergers and acquisitions, as well as financing transactions across the healthcare sector. He brings over 40 years of experience to the role, with a track record of more than 120 completed transactions and an aggregate transaction value exceeding $12 billion.

Roger C. Kahn joins CriticalPoint as Managing Director, Healthcare

Mr. Kahn has been exclusively focused on healthcare investment banking for more than 25 years, with deep expertise across medical devices, specialty pharma, biotech, lab services, healthcare IT, and healthcare services. He has extensive experience advising private equity sponsors, founder-owned businesses, and public companies on sell-side transactions, recapitalizations, IPOs, and private placements.

"Roger's extensive healthcare experience and long-standing relationships across sponsors and strategic buyers make him an exceptional addition to CriticalPoint," said Matt Young, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CriticalPoint. "Adding a tenured banker like Roger strengthens our ability to scale our healthcare practice. His proven experience leading complex transactions and delivering outcomes across a broad range of healthcare sub-sectors will be instrumental as we deepen our capabilities and continue our growth in the New York market."

Prior to joining CriticalPoint, Mr. Kahn served as Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking at FTI Capital Advisors, where he advised on transactions including the sale of Avantik to Water Street Healthcare Partners and Grignard Company to AAVIN. He previously spent eight years at Capstone Headwaters as a Managing Director, leading several notable healthcare transactions, including the sale of Sani-Tech West to 3i Group and Aspen Medical Products to Cortec Group, among many others.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kahn held senior leadership roles at Burnham Securities, where he served as Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, and at Gruntal & Co., where he focused extensively on capital raising transactions for biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical companies. He also held leadership positions at CIBC Oppenheimer, where he was Head of West Coast M&A and Co-Head of the Technology Investment Banking Group. His experience further includes roles at L.F. Rothschild and Bear Stearns, where he focused on M&A and strategic advisory across multiple sectors. Mr. Kahn has also served on several corporate boards.

"I am delighted to be joining CriticalPoint at this exciting juncture in the firm's growth trajectory. The firm's integrated platform, including buy-side and sell-side M&A expertise, strong sponsor and strategic relationships, and capital raising capabilities, creates a compelling opportunity to deliver differentiated outcomes for our healthcare clients. I look forward to bringing my extensive experience navigating complex healthcare deals to the growth of our practice," said Mr. Kahn.

Mr. Kahn's appointment underscores CriticalPoint's continued investment in sector expertise and its commitment to expanding its coverage in New York. Last month, CriticalPoint announced the hiring of Jerry Levin as Managing Director for its special situations capabilities, based in New York.

About CriticalPoint

CriticalPoint provides tailored financial solutions through a trusted platform, combining the best of Investment Banking and Private Capital. Backed by decades of diverse transaction experience, the CriticalPoint team delivers the insights clients and stakeholders need to achieve superior outcomes. Founded in 2012 by senior M&A professionals with a passion for deal-making, CriticalPoint stands out for its deep expertise in Investment Banking—including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, deal sourcing, special situations, and valuation advisory—as well as in Private Capital investing, with a focus on corporate divestitures and special situations. When business owners, management teams, private equity firms, and corporate sellers reach a defining moment across a range of industries, they rely on CriticalPoint's proven expertise. For more information, visit criticalpoint.com.

Registered Representative of, and Securities Products are offered through CriticalPoint Partners, LLC Member FINRA SIPC.

SOURCE CriticalPoint Partners