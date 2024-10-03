CRITICALSTART® Expands Executive Bench by Appointing New Chief Customer Officer

Stuti Bhargava joins leadership team to continue expanding services and value for Critical Start customers

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start , a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and a pioneer in Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR), today announced it has appointed Stuti Bhargava as the company's Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Bhargava brings over 20 years of experience in building and leading customer success teams within the technology industry.

In her new role, Bhargava is responsible for fostering strong, strategic relationships with Critical Start's clients, ensuring their evolving needs are met with tailored, innovative solutions. By leveraging data-driven insights and leading a customer-centric team, Bhargava will enhance the overall customer experience, align the company's offerings with evolving strategies, and continuously elevate service standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stuti as our new Chief Customer Officer and are certain her deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry and proven track record of leading world-class customer experience teams will make her instrumental to the Critical Start team," said Scott White, CEO of Critical Start. "With customer success being a critical pillar of our business, we look forward to how her experience and unique perspective will take relationships with our customers to a new level."

Bhargava previously served as Chief Customer Experience Officer at OneSpan, a public cybersecurity company, where she led comprehensive customer journey strategies. She also built customer success teams at BitSight, ImmersiveLabs, and Actifio, where she brought her extensive experience in guiding early-stage cybersecurity startups and tech and public sector companies through rapid growth.

"I am excited to join Critical Start during such a pivotal time for the industry where cybersecurity and ensuring customers' success is more critical than ever," said Stuti Bhargava, Chief Customer Officer at Critical Start. "I was drawn to Critical Start's dedication to not only providing security services but helping organizations become more cyber resilient overall and I look forward to helping the company continue to achieve this."

About Critical Start

Organizations today face the challenge of optimally aligning their cyber protection measures to reduce the risk of breaches and business disruptions. CRITICALSTART® Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is the foundation to Managed Cyber Risk Reduction, which improves security operations outcomes and minimizes the probability and impact of breaches.

Utilizing their Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform, they integrate industry-leading tools and proactive cybersecurity intelligence into the Security Operations Center (SOC) — such as comprehensive asset inventories, EDR coverage gaps, asset criticality, MITRE ATT&CK® Mitigations, and vulnerability management. Their security operations team evaluates and responds to threats, vulnerabilities, and risks, while conducting extensive threat intelligence research. Supported by a human-led security operations team with over 10 years of MDR experience, Critical Start empowers businesses to protect their critical assets, demonstrating a measurable return on investment.

The platform offers maturity assessments, peer benchmarking, posture and event analytics, and robust response capabilities. This approach ensures the greatest risk reduction of a breach, enabling them to confidently reach their desired risk tolerance levels.

For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, @CRITICALSTART, or on Twitter, @ CRITICALSTART.

