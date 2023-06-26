CRITICALSTARTⓇ Expands Global Footprint with New Offices in the United States and India

Critical Start

26 Jun, 2023

PLANO, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the opening of two new offices strategically positioned to enhance its presence both in the United States and internationally.  The company established its second state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) with the opening of a new facility located in Lehi, Utah, and opened its first-ever Center of Excellence (COE) for engineering, located in Pune, India.

The new SOC in Lehi marks a significant domestic expansion for Critical Start, which now operates a total of two SOC facilities, both in the U.S. Comparable to the company's original SOC, which is located at its headquarters in Plano, Texas, the new SOC is staffed 24x7x365 with experienced security analysts who provide security monitoring, investigation, and response through the company's MDR services. These analysts undergo intensive training to enable them to provide the highest caliber of support in the industry. Now with multiple SOC locations, Critical Start will be even better equipped to address the needs of larger organizations, many of whom require their providers to have multiple SOC facilities.

Critical Start's new COE in Pune, India marks the first global expansion for the company and will serve as a second world-class hub for its software engineering operations, augmenting the U.S.-based engineering teams. By tapping into India's rich pool of technical talent, Critical Start will be able to accelerate the rate it can bring new solutions to market, helping customers reduce the greatest risk in their environment. The company plans to focus heavily on growing the COE throughout the year, adding more software developers, customer support resources, and implementation personnel to help facilitate further global expansion.  

"The expansion of our operations in both the new COE and the new SOC is illustrative of the heavy investments Critical Start is making in the rapid innovation necessary to mitigate the litany of cyber risks facing our customers, and in the people that are the backbone of the services we provide," said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. "With skilled cybersecurity talent remaining at a premium, we are proud of our SOC's 90% staff retention rate, and we are excited to expand what is arguably one of the top employee training programs for cybersecurity professionals."

The Critical Start SOC takes on the complexity of cybersecurity to simplify customers' daily operations and reduce their overall cyber risk. Through integrated security products and its Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®), the Critical Start SOC gives customers access to 24x7x365 resources who investigate every security event ingested into ZTAP. This includes triage of security events, response actions that fit customers' risk profiles, and security guidance to continue to harden customers' infrastructures. The Critical Start SOC contractually guarantees a one-hour service level agreement for Time to Detection and Median Time to Resolution on every alert.

About Critical Start
Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

