CRITICALSTART® Wins Global InfoSec Award for Next Gen MDR at RSA Conference 2023

Critical Start recognized as leading innovator in Managed Detection and Response for its approach to reducing cyber risk

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has won in the "Next Gen Managed Detection and Response (MDR)" category for this year's Global Infosec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"For many organizations, MDR serves as the final line of defense to prevent business disruption or data loss. However, today's enterprises face a multitude of MDR providers, each with varying capabilities, which makes selecting the right vendor crucial. Our technology driven approach to MDR has proven to be a game-changer for our customers," said Sean Goldstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Critical Start. "Winning an award such as this validates the work we are doing to reduce cyber risk for our customers and our dedication to constantly improving the value provided by our MDR services."

Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which has led to a skills shortage of more than 3.4 million, up 26.2% from 2021. With this, companies have turned to outsourcing cybersecurity responsibilities to professionals such as Critical Start, who is disrupting the industry with a comprehensive portfolio of MDR services, combined with its security analytics and response orchestration platform, designed specifically for enterprises to prevent breaches in their on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Critical Start reduces and mitigates risk exposure through 24x7x365 monitoring, detection, response, and remediation services that simplify the critical elements of cybersecurity for an organization. The company's MDR services empower security teams to become experts with their existing security tools, derive actionable insights, and expand security operations using exclusive technology and experienced security professionals from Critical Start to safeguard critical technology infrastructure.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Critical Start is worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

