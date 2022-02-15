Critics Agree.... Asetek SimSports's new Invicta™ Premium Sim Racing Pedals Have Changed The Game!

AALBORG, Denmark, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedals are receiving enthusiastic praise by several renowned sim racers and sim racing reviewers. Asetek's initial sim racing products, the Invicta throttle and brake pedal, and add-on clutch pedal, are getting thumbs up for real-life racecar feel and the easy adjustments and calibration possible with the custom-made RaceHub™ software.

New to the sim racing hardware and software provider space, Asetek took its proven expertise in mechatronics, design and manufacturing, and combined it with decades of real-life racing experience and simulation builds to bring the next level of immersion and the feel of a real racecar to even the most competitive of sim racers.

Below are the first reviews that have published:

Boosted Media's Will Ford - REVIEW: Asetek Invicta Hydraulic Sim Racing Pedals

https://youtu.be/mVeSdn3tRqw



"...very happy with the Invicta pedals.... To have something of this level be the first product speaks volumes and makes me excited for what we have in the future . …. Love the simplicity in the design..... Attention to detail.... The result is a really well-refined product..... Really fantastic option."

https://youtu.be/S9FLyV8Ox0E



"These pedals are excellent.... Probably the best brake pedal I have ever used so far... . Two-Stage breaking feels awesome for sim racing.... I love this pedal set and I definitely plan on leaving it in my rig. Rated 10 out of 10" (first 10/10 verdict ever)

https://youtu.be/OEBpHhFMECA



"I will tell you, hand on heart, I think it's worth it. I really think they are worth 999EURO . ….If you're racing 8 hours a day I think that this is the type of product you want, as there is not a lot that can go wrong with them.... Silent! Lovely & quiet. No creaking like other [solutions]… Breaking is super confident.... Lack of bump stop much more noticeable when I become an uncivilized drifter.... Very genuine experience !.... I don't know if I will ever need another set of pedals . I would be super happy if I just owned them forever and never had to put a different set of pedals in there."

https://youtu.be/G65H1hjZfqc\



"Oh boy, are they good!.... They look fantastic.... Build quality is perfect I think these are absolutely incredible...and I've had high-end pedal sets for a long, long time. In my opinion, Asetek has set the bar a little bit higher. Everybody's got to catch up now to these pedals. The two-stage braking system is unbelievable.... To have that rock-hard pedal which you would get in a real car, and then you can just squeeze just to get a little more braking, unbelievable. So as far as the driving experience, absolutely unbelievable.... For me as a serious sim racer where speed is important, these are going back in my rig and if I were you, I'd buy some. "

https://youtu.be/j2YAge5RVxE



"Asetek is setting new standards when it comes to hydraulic brakes. There are currently no comparable products in this price range from competitors who recreate the brake 1:1, as is the case in real racing. …. This results in advantages mentioned in detail in the race track test, lets the lap times tumble and simulates racing as it should be.... At this point I have to say that I can no longer recommend loadcell pedals in the price range from 600 upwards ."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV7AfuFY7_8



"... going to get it out of the way right at the beginning here, these are definitely the nicest pedals I have ever used, hands down.... Everything from the build quality to the way they feel, to their functionality -- adjustability and the effort that's gone into the research and development to try and get these to feel as close to real life race pedals that you'll find in race cars as they possibly can, and they've definitely achieved that."

Asetek Invicta pedals are available for a special pre-order price through February 28., 2022. For more information on the premium performance Invicta pedals, please visit Products - SimSports (asetek.com).

"Bringing a new level of reality to sim racing has been at the heart of our mission as we worked non-stop last year to design and bring to market the Invicta pedals, the first of our racing simulator gear," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "I am thrilled that the community is seeing the Invicta pedals in action and getting reviews from critics in the industry. Our goal is to revolutionize the sim racing market – providing sim racers with the thrill of real-life racecar racing along with the ease of RaceHub software for the ultimate in customization and personalization."

In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports™ products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

Asetek prides itself on its credibility. Working with reviewers and influencers is an integral part of letting customers know our products will live up everything they are designed and tested to do. When it comes to racing hardware reviews, advertising and ethics, Asetek joined the Conscious Advertising Network, a voluntary coalition of over 70 organizations to ensure that industry ethics catches up with modern advertising technology. More information on Asetek's ethical guidelines can be found here: Asetek's Ethical Guidelines – Asetek.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally-friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports™ gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

