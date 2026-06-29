Critterfence© Awarded U.S. Patent for Innovative Ground Sleeve & Set Screw System

U.S. Patent No. 12,662,846 B2

CHESTER, S.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Critterfence© announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,662,846 B2 for their innovative Ground Sleeve with Set Screw and Anvil System. The patent was granted on June 23, 2026, following their original patent application filed in 2022.

This patented design represents another step forward in their commitment to developing professional-grade fencing products that make installation easier, improve performance, and innovation.

Critterfence© Fence Post With Ground Sleeve Critterfence© Anvil For Ground Sleeve

What is a ground sleeve?

A ground sleeve is a machined tube that is driven into the ground to receive a fence post. It provides support and leverage for fence posts without the use of concrete.

Patented Set Screw Design

At the heart of the invention is the integrated set screw, which provides several important benefits during and after installation:

Locks a fence post securely inside the ground sleeve to help prevent rotation.

Makes it easier to plumb and align fence posts for a straighter installation.

Allows posts to be removed and reinstalled when needed by simply loosening the set screw—ideal for temporary fencing applications, removable garden fences, and future maintenance.

Heavy-Duty Dual-Size Anvil

The patented system also includes their rugged dual-tier anvil, engineered specifically for driving both sizes of Critterfence© ground sleeves into the ground. The anvil is inserted into the top of the ground sleeve and struck with a sledgehammer or gas-powered driving device, allowing installers to transfer force directly to the sleeve without damaging it.

Its unique two-tier design uses one anvil to fit both of our ground sleeve sizes:

1⅝-inch Ground Sleeves

2½-inch Ground Sleeves

This versatile design simplifies installation while providing exceptional durability on the job site.

Designed Exclusively for Critterfence©

The Critterfence anvil is engineered exclusively for use with genuine Critterfence© ground sleeves. It is specifically designed for this installation system and is not intended for use with other products or applications.

Critterfence© is excited to bring another patented innovation to the fencing industry and remain committed to providing installers and customers with products that combine quality, ease of installation, and dependable performance.

Critterfence LLC, Chester SC (855) 921-7900 markets its products directly to consumers through three websites:

Critterfence.com – https://www.critterfence.com - company website with all products, all types of fencing to keep all animals in or out.

Deerfencing.com – https://www.deerfencing.com – products and information specific to keeping deer in or out

PetPlaygrounds.com – https://www.petplaygrounds.com – products and information specific to keeping pets safely in and other animals out

Contact:

Doug O'Connor

Critterfence LLC

(855) 921-7900

SOURCE Critterfence LLC