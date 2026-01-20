Crittora Introduces Agent Permission Protocol (APP), an Execution-Time Authorization Layer for AI Agents

Secure Agent Readiness Program helps security and platform teams move action-taking agents through review and into production

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crittora today introduced the Agent Permission Protocol (APP), which brings execution-time authorization to action-taking AI agents by verifying a cryptographically sealed permission policy that binds a specific agent, a specific action scope, and explicit tool capabilities before any tool is exposed—enforced fail-closed at runtime. To help teams pass security review, Crittora opened limited enrollment for its Secure Agent Readiness Program and is now accepting qualified teams building or operating tool-using agents who are currently blocked on the path to production.

CRITTORA SECURE AGENT PERMISSION PROTOCOL

As organizations deploy AI agents capable of invoking tools, calling APIs, and executing workflows across systems, many are finding a production blocker: existing security models can authenticate identities and monitor activity, but they don't reliably govern what an agent is allowed to do for this specific action—within a defined scope, for a limited duration, and on a specific behalf.

"Teams aren't blocked because they can't build agents—they're blocked because they can't approve them," said Erik Rowan, CISSP-ISSAP, CEO of Crittora. "APP is designed to make authority enforceable before execution, so security review can be based on verifiable permissions and audit-ready evidence."

APP: EXECUTION-TIME AUTHORIZATION FOR AGENT + ACTION + TOOL USE

APP is designed to gate tool use behind an explicit permission policy that is verified prior to execution—preventing agents from inheriting broad, ambient access simply because tools are available in a runtime.

In practical terms, APP is designed so that:

Authorization is per execution: a specific agent is permitted to perform specific actions using specific tools—then expires

Agent authority is explicit, time-bound, and least-privileged

No tool or action executes without verified authorization

Permissions are auditable and enforced fail-closed

"APP gives security and platform teams a practical way to say 'yes' to agent actions without crossing their risk tolerance," said Gerardo I. Ornelas, President of Crittora.

SECURE AGENT READINESS PROGRAM: FROM PILOT TO PRODUCTION

The Secure Agent Readiness Program is a four-to-six-week consultative engagement for organizations already building or operating action-taking agents on a production path where security review is already a bottleneck.

Through the program, Crittora works with engineering, platform, and security stakeholders to:

Map agent workflows and tool access to least-privilege execution paths

Define time-bounded permissions and escalation points for sensitive actions

Design verification gates to control tool invocation before execution

Establish audit-ready evidence to support approvals, governance, and accountability

Learn more:

Read the APP whitepaper: https://www.crittora.com/app/whitepaper/

Evaluate Agent Readiness (security review → production): https://www.crittora.com/evaluate/

About Crittora

Crittora helps organizations deploy autonomous AI agents by making agent authority explicit, auditable, and enforceable. Through open protocols and hands-on advisory programs, Crittora enables teams to move from experimental agents to trusted, production-grade autonomy.

Media Contact:

Peggy Bodinaku

386-243-0390

[email protected]

