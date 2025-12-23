Crittora Introduces Cryptographic Trust Layer for Agentic AI Systems

A zero-trust security foundation that ensures AI agents act only on authenticated and authorized inputs

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crittora today announced its cryptographic security platform for agentic AI systems, enabling organizations to deploy autonomous agents that can safely receive instructions, exchange data, and invoke tools without relying on implicit trust.

Defense-in-depth architecture for secure AI agent automation showing Crittora's Permission Gate enforcing cryptographic verification, authorization, and step-proof receipts between users, AI agents, and systems of record

As AI agents evolve beyond passive assistants into systems that take actions, call APIs, and collaborate with other agents, security models built for humans and traditional services no longer apply. Crittora addresses this gap with a cryptographic trust layer, ensuring that agents act only on inputs that are verifiably authentic, untampered, and authorized.

The Problem: Autonomous Agents Without Trust Boundaries

Modern AI agents operate across services and tools, external data sources, other autonomous agents, and both user-initiated and machine-generated prompts. Without enforceable trust boundaries, agents are vulnerable to spoofed instructions, unauthorized tool invocation, impersonation of trusted systems or agents, cross-agent data leakage, and silent manipulation of agent behavior.

Crittora treats every agent instruction as a security-sensitive event, not just text.

How Crittora Secures Agentic AI

Crittora enforces a cryptographically verifiable execution model at runtime:

Signed and encrypted inputs

Every prompt, instruction, or payload is signed and encrypted before it reaches an agent.



Encrypted input enforcement

Protected execution paths reject plaintext prompts and unauthenticated data.



Verification before decryption

Before reading or acting on input, an agent decrypts the payload, verifies the signature, and confirms the sender belongs to an authorized partner realm or organizational domain.



Runtime authorization enforcement

Agents validate the requester is permitted to issue instructions or invoke tools, preventing unauthorized control and lateral movement.

This model prevents agents from acting on untrusted input, even when content appears valid.

MCP-Native Security for Agent Tooling

Crittora integrates into Model Context Protocol (MCP) environments so agents can securely interact with tools and other agents. Using the Crittora MCP server, agents can decrypt and verify encrypted prompts, sign and encrypt outputs, and require cryptographic authorization and verification before tool execution. This enables end-to-end authentication across agent chains, even when agents are built by different teams or organizations.

Designed for Multi-Agent and Cross-Organization Systems

Crittora supports complex agent ecosystems by issuing unique, one-time-use signing and encryption keys per interaction, enforcing partner- and organization-level trust boundaries, and maintaining a cryptographic audit trail of agent actions. This is well-suited for secure enterprise copilots, autonomous workflow orchestration, regulated AI systems, and cross-organization multi-agent collaboration.

Built for Scale

Crittora is built on a serverless, multi-region AWS architecture designed to scale with high-throughput agent systems. Keys are ephemeral, operations are isolated, and trust is enforced cryptographically rather than implicitly.

Availability

Request a technical briefing and early access at https://www.crittora.com or contact [email protected].

About Crittora

Crittora is an AWS Partner and a cryptographic security platform designed for autonomous and agentic AI systems. By ensuring that AI agents act only on authenticated, authorized, and untampered inputs, Crittora provides the trust layer required to safely deploy AI that interacts with real-world systems.

