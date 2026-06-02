Crittora Launches Authority Broker to Enable Enterprise-Scale Agentic AI Deployment

New authorization platform helps organizations move beyond AI pilots by controlling what agents can do before actions are executed

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crittora today announced the launch of the Crittora Agent Authority Broker (CAAB), a new enterprise authorization platform designed to help organizations securely scale agentic AI deployments across business-critical systems.

Crittora Agent Authority Broker - API Speed Speed Crittora Agent Authority Broker is the end to agentic ambient authority.

While AI capabilities continue to advance at an unprecedented pace, many enterprises remain stuck in pilot programs and limited deployments due to governance, security, and compliance concerns. As AI agents gain the ability to access systems, retrieve data, trigger workflows, and take autonomous actions, organizations need a way to ensure those actions remain within approved boundaries.

The Crittora Agent Authority Broker addresses this challenge by creating an authorization layer between AI agents and the systems they can access, enabling organizations to confidently expand AI initiatives from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment.

"The future belongs to organizations that can safely operationalize AI at scale," said Erik Rowan, CEO of Crittora. "The winners won't simply be the companies with the most AI. They'll be the companies that can prove their AI operates within authorized boundaries."

The Missing Layer in Enterprise AI

Today's enterprise security architectures were designed around human users. AI agents operate differently.

An AI agent can interact with multiple systems simultaneously, execute tasks at machine speed, and connect workflows across applications that were never originally designed to work together. While existing platforms provide security controls within their own environments, organizations often lack a consistent mechanism for governing what AI agents are permitted to do across systems.

As enterprises adopt AI-powered workflows, copilots, assistants, and autonomous agents, the need for execution-time authorization becomes increasingly critical.

The Authority Broker introduces a centralized authority layer that evaluates every requested action before it occurs, ensuring that agents operate only within explicitly authorized boundaries.

Accelerating AI Adoption Without Sacrificing Control

Organizations increasingly face a difficult tradeoff between innovation and governance. Business leaders want to deploy AI quickly to improve productivity and efficiency, while security, risk, and compliance teams require assurance that those systems will operate safely.

Crittora eliminates that tradeoff.

By enforcing authorization at the point of execution, the Authority Broker allows enterprises to deploy AI agents across internal systems, APIs, databases, third-party applications, and emerging MCP-compatible ecosystems (the emerging standard for AI agent tool integrations) while maintaining oversight and accountability.

Rather than replacing existing AI investments, the platform works alongside them, providing a consistent authorization framework regardless of the underlying model, agent framework, or software vendor.

Enterprise Confidence Through Proven Security

The platform is built on Crittora's encryption technology. Clients deploying the Agent Authority Broker are also backed by a $1,000,000 technology insurance policy underwritten through Lloyd's of London, providing insured protection across transactions and operations on the platform. Crittora is an AWS Partner, enabling organizations to deploy the Authority Broker within existing cloud infrastructure and enterprise procurement frameworks. This combination of authorization controls, enterprise auditability, and insured security infrastructure provides organizations with a practical foundation for deploying agentic AI in regulated and high-trust environments.

"The biggest barrier to enterprise AI adoption isn't model capability—it's trust," said Rowan. "Organizations need confidence that AI agents will operate within authorized boundaries. Crittora provides the control layer that allows enterprises to move from isolated AI pilots to production-scale agentic AI deployments."

Availability

The Crittora Agent Authority Broker is available immediately through pilot programs, enterprise deployments, and a free sandbox environment for organizations evaluating secure agentic AI architectures.

For more information: https://www.crittora.com

About Crittora

Crittora develops authorization and encryption technologies that help organizations securely deploy agentic AI and protect sensitive data. The company's patent-pending quantum-resilient encryption technology provides a future-proof security foundation, while its authorization solutions enable enterprises to govern AI actions through explicit controls, enforceable boundaries, and comprehensive audit visibility — creating the infrastructure for trusted, enterprise-scale AI adoption.

Media Contact: Peggy Bodinaku | 386-243-0390 | [email protected]

SOURCE Crittora