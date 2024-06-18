CRMLS and BeachesMLS Reach Agreement to Provide Access to Each Other's Data

Cross-country data access will make business easier for agents on both coasts

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest multiple listing service in the United States, has reached an agreement to enable reciprocal access (aka "guest access") between the CRMLS Matrix MLS system and BeachesMLS, the MLS that powers South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

As a result of the agreement, real estate professionals on both sides of the country will have more access to listing data outside their normal market and a greater capacity to allow access to their listing information, encouraging more sales nationwide.

"This is a really big opportunity for our 110,000-plus users, and it'll help agents and brokers handle California to Florida deals more easily than ever," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "There are nothing but positive outcomes to a reciprocal access agreement like this, and we hope that real estate professionals from BeachesMLS are as eager as we are to combine efforts in data access."

Reciprocal access between systems will be made available to users of both MLSs immediately.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.

About BeachesMLS:

Through innovative and effective technology, essential business value, and exceptional customer service, BeachesMLS powers Southeast Florida with its robust data. BeachesMLS is a subsidiary of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® with over 46,000 active listings and more than 43,000 subscribers equipped to sell real estate along 130 miles of pristine coastline. BeachesMLS focuses on enhancing its members' opportunities and abilities to conduct business professionally, technologically, and profitably throughout their careers. To learn more, visit RWorld.com/BeachesMLS.

