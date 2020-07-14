CRMLS and Builders Update Join Forces to Bring Real Estate Professionals Access to Newly Constructed Homes

CHINO HILLS, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's largest and most recognized multiple listing service, continues to add to the product portfolio it offers its users throughout California. Today, CRMLS launched Builders Update across its footprint, bringing a powerful search tool to its userbase at no additional cost.

Designed by real estate agents for agents, Builders Update is an easy-to-use search tool that collects and presents listing data for new homes, to-be-built homes, and condos. The feature "New Home Spotlight" allows agents to present themselves as the new home expert by providing a personalized and branded search tool for buyer prospects, including agent logo, picture, and contact information.

"We at CRMLS have long looked for ways to bring our users more complete, high-quality real estate data," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "New construction data from Builders Update is a unique value addition for our community of real estate professionals."

"We are extremely pleased to have been chosen to assist the nation's largest MLS with the responsibility to deliver new construction data through our patented tools and unique functionality to its members," said Bill Gaul, CEO of BuildersUpdate.com. "BuildersUpdate.com is the logical tool for agents to use to find new construction for their buyers."

Builders Update is available now to all CRMLS users with agent dashboards at no additional cost.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Builders Update

Builders Update is the #1 online source for new home inventory. We use the latest map-based search technology to bring the most comprehensive and accurate listings of to-be-built homes, condos and lots directly to real estate agents and homebuyers. Our patented system consolidates everything an agent needs to know in one location they can access 24/7 and is fast, easy to navigate and secure. Our unique collaboration tools grant builders and vendors exclusive visibility to agents while bringing new levels of transparency and accountability to the agent/builder relationship. We provide homebuyers with unprecedented support, guidance and information in order to make informed decisions about the purchase of their dream home. Builders Update is a privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CONTACT: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

