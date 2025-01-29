CRMLS Evolves to Virtual Staging with New Product REimagineHome AI, Powered by Styldod, and Offers Users 30 Monthly Design Credits for AI-Enhanced Listing Photos

As virtual staging becomes popular in showcasing a property's full potential, CRMLS provides its users with a complimentary subscription of credits each month, adequate to edit images on up to five listings.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's most recognized multiple listing service, has entered into an agreement with artificial intelligence company Styldod, Inc. to offer their new image enhancement platform REimagineHome AI to all 103k+ CRMLS users. REimagineHome AI offers enhancements on a credit-per-design basis – CRMLS users will receive 360 complimentary design regeneration credits per year.

One of the most difficult aspects of selling a property is showing its potential to be redeveloped, as no two clients are looking for the exact same living accommodations. Agents are selling more than a property; they are selling a vision. REimagineHome AI frees agents from cookie-cutter staging and gives them the opportunity to virtually stage, design, and completely rebuild a property using sophisticated AI image generation software.

Whether an image needs to be cleared of clutter or an empty room needs furnishing, REimagineHome AI can create new visions with only a few keywords and thematic selections. Its visual enhancements go beyond interior decoration, including renovating exterior spaces such as yards and creating new architecture on in-development projects. REimagineHome AI is only limited by a user's imagination when it comes to creating exactly the property their client is looking for. Normally, virtually staging can cost up to $400 per image and require a 24–48-hour turnaround, but CRMLS users can use complimentary credits for REimagineHome AI's rapid image enhancements to save on time and cost.

"We've had this iron in the fire for a long time, and it's thrilling to finally see REimagineHome AI ready to roll out to all our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "It's been a long collaboration with Styldod to bring REimagineHome AI to life and the result is an even better product than we ever anticipated. On the continued path of helping agents showcase their value, this new product will improve first impressions, enhance a property's visual appeal, increase online engagement, and provide our users with a competitive advantage."

"The collaboration between CRMLS and Styldod showcases how forward-thinking MLSs harness innovation to strengthen their pivotal role in real estate," said Akhilesh Majumdar, Styldod CEO. "REimagineHome AI reflects the invaluable support from CRMLS in understanding agent and MLS perspectives, and from Venture MLS through early investment and guidance. This launch is an initial step in delivering transformative experiences that empower agents, brokers, and MLSs in an evolving market."

"CRMLS has been vital in helping us position REimagineHome AI as an indispensable tool to help agents present homes in their most favorable online light," said Todd Carpenter, SVP of Industry Relations for Styldod. "We believe that MLSs represent the gold standard for listing quality, and our product will only strengthen that standard."

REimagineHome AI has been available as a free beta for the past year. The newly available product for CRMLS users will offer more sophisticated editing tools and a robust interface, making listing photo enhancement easier than ever.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 103,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org.

About Styldod

REimagineHome AI, powered by Styldod, reinforces the critical role of MLSs in empowering agents to thrive in an evolving real estate landscape. By leveraging AI-driven technology, Styldod enables agents to not only identify compliance issues and marketing loopholes in listing photos, but also resolve them instantly and seamlessly. This innovation helps MLSs streamline workflows, reduce mediation pressures, and equip agents with the tools they need to save time, cut costs, and elevate the quality of their listings. Styldod's solutions ensure MLSs and agents remain indispensable in delivering value, trust, and efficiency to the real estate ecosystem. For more information, visit Styldod.com.

