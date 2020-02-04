CRMLS expanding beyond California to service the MLS needs of Louisiana REALTORS®

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first deal to offer its best-in-class MLS services outside of California, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has come to an agreement to provide turnkey MLS services to Louisiana's new broker-led statewide MLS - Greater Southern MLS (GSMLS).

CRMLS is providing Greater Southern MLS a comprehensive suite of technology products, including Matrix, Paragon, Cloud CMA, Realist Tax, ShowingTime, InfoSparks Market Statistics, and many more. In addition, CRMLS is providing compliance, data licensing services, online and live local training, and 7-day-a-week customer support.

"2020 has been a year to celebrate thus far! We're looking forward to welcoming the Louisiana REALTORS® served by Greater Southern MLS to CRMLS and sharing with them what our organization is capable of," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "This is the first time we're expanding our services out-of-state, so we're putting all hands-on deck to ensure the transition is smooth and successful."

"Greater Southern MLS has been formed to dramatically increase the opportunities for REALTORS® throughout the state of Louisiana to be able to represent their clients more effectively by providing them with statewide real estate information, listing exposure and leads all for one low price," says Webb Jay, President of Greater Southern MLS and President of Webb Jay and Associates. "We believe that working with CRMLS, the largest MLS in the country, will allow us to provide customer-centric services, training, and support to help Louisiana REALTORS® generate more business while saving money."

Webb goes on to say, "Southwest Louisiana Association of REALTORS® (SWLAR), from Lake Charles, Louisiana, is our first partner in delivering services to Louisiana REALTORS®. The progressive leaders of SWLAR are partnering with Greater Southern MLS to provide their members a comprehensive suite of more than 15 technologies and FREE data feeds for agents and brokers, coupled with highly acclaimed customer support and live local training, all for one low price."

Debbie Link, President of SWLAR says, "Partnering with Greater Southern MLS positions us well for a future of providing easy to use and relevant technologies, training and support to help our members succeed. Our goal is to provide the most valuable and relevant services we can at the most affordable price possible. Greater Southern MLS allows us to achieve that goal."

The full launch of Greater Southern MLS is anticipated for later in 2020.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations/Boards and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Greater Southern MLS

Greater Southern MLS is a broker-led organization dedicated to helping Louisiana REALTORS® generate more business and become more profitable by better serving the needs of their clients statewide. Greater Southern MLS, in partnership with CRMLS, the nation's largest MLS, will be providing a robust set of MLS services starting with 15 technologies, including powerful nationwide listing exposure and lead generation tools, 24/7 customer support, live and online training, data services and data quality control. Greater Southern MLS wholesales its MLS services to local real estate Associations in Louisiana. For more information on Greater Southern MLS, visit www.greatersouthernmls.com.

