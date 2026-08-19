CRMLS Launches REcore Workspace as an Upgraded User Platform Experience

The former REcore dashboard evolves into an action-oriented space for tools, information, and daily tasks

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), today announced the launch of REcore Workspace, a redesigned and customizable platform created to help real estate professionals access data, manage their business, and move through their workflows with greater ease and efficiency.

Originally launched by CRMLS in 2023 as REcenterhub, the platform became the primary access point for users across all of CRMLS's systems, including Matrix, Paragon, and Flexmls. It was later renamed REcore and continued to serve as CRMLS's single sign-on dashboard.

The transition to REcore Workspace marks the platform's next phase of progressive improvement. More than just a new name or updated interface, Workspace expands REcore beyond dashboard access by surfacing and organizing important information into a more connected, modular experience.

"Agents need to keep track of a lot of moving parts in their day-to-day, so we've been pursuing a way to simplify things for our users for a while now," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "REcore Workspace connects our users directly with what they need to succeed in a fast-moving industry."

REcore Workspace's flexible design lets users rearrange resources, change layouts, and resize tools to not only customize a workspace that reflects how they work, but continue to adapt to new user needs and technologies as time goes on.

"The original vision for REcore was to bring the tools and information MLS users rely on into one environment," said Katie Smithson, CRO at REcore Solutions. "REcore Workspace takes that vision further by creating an experience centered not only on access, but on helping users stay focused, take action and move their work forward."

The launch is emblematic of CRMLS's continuous commitment to create a more dynamic UX for users across all MLS systems.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service

California Regional Multiple Listing Service is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals through dozens of Associations, Boards and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides its users with industry-leading products, services and data designed to support a more efficient and collaborative real estate marketplace.

About REcore Solutions

REcore Solutions provides MLS SaaS and data licensing technologies built specifically for MLSs and Associations. Developed in collaboration with MLS leaders, its solutions include REcore Workspace, a customizable workspace and single sign-on platform; REdatacore, a next-generation MLS data management platform; and data licensing tools that give MLS organizations greater visibility, security and control over their technology ecosystems.

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS