CRMLS Survey Shows More Than 70% of Active Agents Support or Are Open to Clear Cooperation Policy--With 2:1 Ratio of Agents Extremely Supportive vs. Not Supportive at All

In line with industry calls to survey constituents and prioritize consumer interests

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) today released results from a targeted survey of users who have sold at least one property since January 1, 2026, offering a current, real-world perspective on the Clear Cooperation Policy (CCP) from active listing agents.

The survey found that 58.3% of respondents support CCP, including a notable 38.73% who are "extremely supportive." An additional 12.5% identified as neutral, meaning more than 70% of respondents are either supportive of or open to the policy. By comparison, only 17.24% indicated they are "not supportive at all," reflecting a more than 2:1 ratio of agents who are extremely supportive versus not supportive at all.

The findings come as industry leaders increasingly emphasize consumer-first decision-making. At the April 2026 T3 Sixty T3 Summit in Orlando, Gary Keller called on MLS leaders to engage directly with their constituents and make decisions based on what is best for the consumer—an approach CRMLS had already undertaken through this survey of active market participants.

While 29.1% of respondents selected low support ratings, their written feedback revealed a more nuanced perspective. Many indicated they support the intent of CCP but would welcome practical refinements—most notably, extending the current one-day requirement for submitting publicly marketed listings to the MLS. Several respondents cited challenges with the timeline, noting: "One day is too short of time," "It is extremely difficult to get your listings on that quickly," and "1 day is pretty quick."

Among the 12.5% of respondents who identified as neutral, many comments reflected a generally supportive stance, emphasizing fairness, equal access, and consistent enforcement:

"Feels fair to require a listing be marketed to everyone at the same time."

"There should be equal access amongst all MLS listings."

"I think the premise is good but the enforcement is poor."

Notably, although respondents were not specifically asked about private listing networks, many used the open comment section to express concern about their impact on consumers. Respondents highlighted that limiting listing exposure through private channels can disadvantage sellers and reduce transparency:

"Private networks and keeping listings from the MLS does a disservice to the client."

"Important everyone gets an opportunity at the same time to see a property. Don't like private networking groups."

"I'm in favor of Clear Cooperation… It's important for MLSs to remain the central repository… not the fragmentation we're seeing."

"The narrative being pushed around pre-marketing is not good for the industry or the consumer."

Among supporters, feedback consistently pointed to the benefits of cooperation and full market exposure:

"The better we cooperate with each other, the more our industry grows in harmony."

"It definitely serves the client most if the property is exposed to as many buyers as possible."

"The more eyes on a property, the more opportunities… and the seller gets the most money."

"This survey confirms what we continue to see across the marketplace—real estate professionals understand the value of transparency and cooperation," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "The Clear Cooperation Policy is not a restraint on competition—it's what enables it. It ensures listings are available to the full marketplace, creating more opportunity for buyers and better outcomes for sellers."

CRMLS emphasized that CCP establishes a baseline of fairness by ensuring that publicly marketed listings are made available through the MLS, where all participants have equal access to accurate and timely information. The organization also acknowledged agent feedback and remains committed to evaluating opportunities to improve policy implementation while preserving its core principles.

"An open marketplace benefits everyone," Carter added. "When information is shared broadly, it strengthens competition, supports fiduciary duty, and ultimately delivers better results for consumers."

CRMLS will continue to engage with its users to ensure its policies reflect both the realities of today's market and the long-standing values of cooperation, transparency, and equal access.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its users. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org.

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS