California Regional MLS Now Syndicating "Coming Soon" Listings via IDX

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS, the most acclaimed MLS in the country, has begun syndicating "Coming Soon" listings via IDX. The Coming Soon status allows CRMLS users to place a listing in the MLS for cooperation for up to 21 days while preparing the property for showings. Listings entered into the MLS on or after March 10, 2026, are now included in searches on public portals and third-party websites.

By providing listings that will soon be for sale, CRMLS is offering brokers and their clients a more complete picture of the marketplace. The move comes from near universal demand from the brokerage community and the clients they represent to foster greater transparency when understanding the value of properties. With this added data available buyers can make more informed purchasing decisions, and sellers can enjoy increased exposure for their listings.

"This is a plan we've been thoughtfully evaluating for several months and first shared with our users on March 9. Now it's finally in action," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Our broker-first approach, combined with our commitment to transparency for consumers, made expanding syndication to include these listings a natural next step. We're excited to see how our users leverage this added market visibility."

No action is required of CRMLS users; listings in the Coming Soon status will be syndicated via IDX automatically.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its users. For more information on CRMLS, visit go.crmls.org.

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS