CRMLS Launches REcore Workspace to Simplify Daily Agent Workflows

New experience evolves the former REcore dashboard into an action-oriented workspace for tools, information and daily tasks

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) today announced the launch of REcore Workspace, a redesigned experience created to help real estate professionals access information, manage priorities and move through their daily work more efficiently.

Originally launched systemwide by CRMLS in 2023 as REcenterhub, the platform became the central access point for users across CRMLS Matrix, Paragon and Flexmls. It was later renamed REcore and continued to serve as CRMLS's single sign-on dashboard.

The launch of REcore Workspace marks the platform's next evolution. More than a new name or updated interface, Workspace expands REcore beyond dashboard access by surfacing and organizing important information into a more connected, action-oriented experience.

"With all the tools, resources and information an agent has to keep track of, they're begging for a simplified way to stay ahead," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "REcore Workspace gives our users a more connected experience that helps them find what they need, take action and get to work faster."

The new REcore Workspace is also highly customizable. Users can rearrange tools, change layouts and resize interactive modules to create a workspace that reflects how they work.

Its flexible design also gives CRMLS the ability to continue expanding the experience over time as user needs, technologies and workflows evolve.

"The original vision for REcore was to bring the tools and information MLS users rely on into one place," said Katie Smithson, CRO at REcore Solutions. "REcore Workspace takes that vision further by creating an experience centered not only on access, but on helping users stay focused, take action and move their work forward."

The launch reflects CRMLS's continued investment in creating a more unified and user-focused technology experience for its users across multiple MLS systems.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service

California Regional Multiple Listing Service is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals through dozens of Associations, Boards and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides its users with industry-leading products, services and data designed to support a more efficient and collaborative real estate marketplace.

About REcore Solutions

REcore Solutions provides MLS SaaS and data licensing technologies built specifically for MLSs and Associations. Developed in collaboration with MLS leaders, its solutions include REcore Workspace, a customizable workspace and single sign-on platform; REdatacore, a next-generation MLS data management platform; and data licensing tools that give MLS organizations greater visibility, security and control over their technology ecosystems.

SOURCE REcore