CRN 2023 Women of the Channel List Recognizes Six CRITICALSTART® Channel Leaders

PLANO, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced that six of its channel leaders have been named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for 2023: Meredith Dishman, director of distribution channels, Allie Stevens, senior director of channel and field marketing, Kate Krhovjak, channel and field marketing manager - Central, Victoria Milligan, channel and field marketing manager - East, Rebecca Bell, channel and field marketing manager - West, and Katie Pollaro, channel marketing manager.

This annual list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, honors outstanding women from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose remarkable contributions and leadership have made a significant impact on the technology industry. The inclusion of these accomplished female executives further demonstrates Critical Start's commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech community.

"As a company that prides itself on innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity, we recognize the valuable role that women leaders play in driving success in the technology industry," said Rob Davis, CEO and founder of Critical Start. "We are proud to have multiple female leaders named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for 2023, and we congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition. With their exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to achieving channel excellence, our female leaders are a vital part of Critical Start's continued growth and success in meeting the evolving needs of our customers in today's rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape."

Dishman, a seasoned channel executive with over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, and management, has been instrumental in driving Critical Start's routes to market and demand generation initiatives with distribution and their channel partners. She has developed programs and resources to amplify the distribution channel offerings and collaborated on channel operational processes for driving and measuring success.

Stevens, an accomplished senior director of channel and field marketing, leads a team of North American channel and field marketing professionals at Critical Start. Her passion for channel marketing is evident through her creative approach to demand generation, content creation, and enablement efforts. By fostering strong relationships with partners, Stevens ensures that Critical Start delivers value and maximizes ROI.

Krhovjak is a dedicated channel strategist who leads marketing activities and events in the Central region to engage prospects and strengthen partner relationships. Her work has advanced Critical Start's channel operations and created mutually beneficial alliances with partners that drove new business. Krhovjak is also committed to creating meaningful experiences for Critical Start's prospects and clients.

Milligan leverages her six years of experience in marketing, event creation, and execution of demand generation programs to drive channel and field marketing efforts in the East for Critical Start. She has significantly increased brand awareness in the East by managing over 30 unique channel events and effectively working with partners to set clear expectations, manage logistics and drive opportunities in the pipeline.

Bell, as the channel and field marketing manager for the West region, collaborates with internal teams and partners to boost revenue and increase the pipeline by implementing effective marketing strategies. Her efforts helped partners and customers better understand Critical Start's product offerings, resulting in an enhanced customer experience and increased revenue.

Pollaro sets Critical Start's channel marketing strategy to help increase partner mindshare and engagement to fuel pipeline. As a marketing and channel professional, she thrives in creating marketing programs, enhancing strategic partner enablement, and implementing marketing strategies that align with key business initiatives. Pollaro is adept at developing partner relationships and building effective channel marketing programs while collaborating closely with her channel account managers.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The honorees of CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel list bring a wealth of creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to their respective roles and responsibilities. Whether in vendor, distributor, or solution provider organizations, these exceptional women are using their unique talents to drive success for their partners and customers. CRN's recognition of these outstanding leaders is a testament to their unwavering dedication and commitment to achieving channel excellence and their vital contributions to the technology industry.

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

