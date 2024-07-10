CRN Honors Allen Shahdadi as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Allen Shahdadi, Vice President, Global Sales, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership.

The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

"I am thrilled and honored for the recognition and grateful I work for a global company that embraces diversity and inclusion across the board," said Shahdadi, who also received CRN's Inclusive Channel Leader recognition in 2023. "Sycomp is a woman- and minority-owned business that continues to grow organically for the last 30 years, and we will continue to play an active role in driving inclusive leadership with our customers, partners and the IT channel."

Mr. Shahdadi has been in the IT channel for more than 25 years, and he has held various leadership roles in channel management, sales and distribution. He has been with Sycomp for 14 years, where he has built and led a global sales organization through inclusive hiring practices, fostering a diverse culture and creating new services based upon the skills and strengths of the team. He was instrumental in Sycomp's active participation in the summer intern program with Salesforce and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Sycomp recently published its 2023 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, and it highlights the company's diverse workforce with its annual global staffing at 42 percent women with an ethnic diversity of 76 percent, and 58 percent men with an ethnic diversity of 64 percent.

"We are proud to recognize this year's honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next."

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 8 at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

Sycomp is a global IT and logistics service provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

